The impact of abuse on children and youth can be far reaching.
That is the focus of the 2022 Family Violence Prevention Week.
It delves into what those impacts are, what can be done to help bring individuals to safety and what can be done in the aftermath, said Danya O’Malley, executive director of PEI Family Violence Prevention Services.
“Children can be especially harmed by violence because their brains are still developing,” she said.
When they are in the middle of a stressful and/or dangerous situation during that development it can stay with them.
“If your body is set to manage a threat it is always in that danger state of being,” she explained.
Abuse has an impact on the way children form relationships with others and how they feel about themselves; trust can become a significant issue.
Whether that child is very young or in their teens they develop coping mechanisms that often follow them into their adult years.
But Ms O’Malley said that doesn’t mean they can’t heal and the first step towards healing is getting out of the abusive situation and into a place of safety.
“Children thrive on consistency and general care for their wellbeing,” she said.
As adults we all have a role to play in helping children regain that trust in caring adults.
“Being able to turn to a consistent loving person is important to a child,” she added.
While violence in the family home is a very clear and dangerous sign of abuse there are other subtle ways abuse happens.
“Victims often say emotional abuse is worse,” Ms O’Malley said, noting it can be very damaging and hurtful.
Victims talk about having to deal with the hurtful things said to them over and over as they often play it over and over in their head.
Ms O’Malley said it is important to get the message out that whatever type of abuse someone is experiencing, be it physical, emotional, spiritual, sexual, financial or neglect, it is not something anyone should continue to be subjected to.
By law in PEI if people know of or suspect abuse is happening in a situation where a child is a member of the home it is their duty to report it.
Sometimes people think if a child is not involved in a particular incident they are not being harmed, but Ms O’Malley said that is far from true.
“We know that witnessing abuse is the same as experiencing it,” she said.
Whether it is seeing the aftermath of physical violence against another person or hearing emotional or psychological abuse happen “children don’t passively experience family violence,” she said.
For teens living with family violence can manifest itself in many ways. Some signs that are common include difficulties at school, being at higher risk of substance abuse, prone to fighting or bullying, becoming withdrawn or more chance of having conflict with the law.
PEI Family Violence Prevention provides services across the Island. The crisis line 1-800-240-9894 is open 24/7.
