You would think that after Health PEI’s mobile mental health fiasco, it might show a modicum of contrition and create programs and services of direct benefit to Islanders with mental health and addictions.
The list of priorities is long.
Nurses, so continual unnecessary delays entering treatment programs at Mount Herbert are avoided.
Street level programming capable of dealing with complex mental health and addiction issues.
Safe injection sites.
Psychologists in both urban and rural communities.
Shared access to government and NGO data, to ultimately create a single point of entry to services, regardless of need.
System mapping of services to bring all players together to fully understand the massive gaps impacting the lives of real Islanders.
A sense of urgency to deliver programming to the most vulnerable rather than government’s habitual laissez-faire ‘we’ll get it done sometime’ attitude.
Nope. Of all the priorities that could be tackled, Health PEI opts for the one no one is calling for - yet another bureaucratic silo that will inevitably slow needed change and program delivery.
This time it is in the form of the Mental Health and Addictions Research Centre, under the lead of Dr. Amanda Hudson, daughter of Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson.
Research is important. But PEI doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel. There’s plenty of research available. Our provincial focus should be nimble, effective change, not academic ad nauseam discussion. From the limited amount of information released to the public - even though the centre was apparently created last year - the latter seems more likely.
This is the type of institutionalized bureaucracy that will kill creation of timely interventions. We can learn from other jurisdictions without needing a formal research centre. We could implement Fast Pilot Programs, where multiple ideas are tested at the same time and the best result delivered to all Islanders. Anyone want to bet the centre will become protective of its silo, forcing ideas to be vetted there first, wasting time, effort and money?
What’s most troubling is the foundation on which the centre is built - supposedly evidence based decision making, including collection of lived experience. Or exactly what Health PEI ignored with its failed mobile mental health rollout.
Department management ignored the recommendation of an experts panel, opting instead for a police-first model, seen by experts and those needing support as overly aggressive. It also ignored that the model is being dumped by jurisdictions across Canada and elsewhere, including Toronto.
So much for evidence-based decision making.
And while department officials, including Dr. Hudson, bragged about lived experience driving the program’s design, it was nothing more than tokenism. Health PEI spoke to only four people and one family, asking each just four questions. It’s lived experience lip service.
Mobile mental health (minus police on every call) is years behind schedule because of bureaucratic malaise and public outrage over Health PEI’s manipulative plan. PEI lost health professionals because of it.
Now Health PEI expects Islanders to believe the centre is a necessary investment. Don’t hold your breath. On the mental health and addiction file, Health PEI is not viewed as a defender or leader. (Remember its lie to keep Psychiatric Urgent Care Clinics open).
The big issue here is figuring what Health PEI is good at, and what it should farm out to other organizations. Health PEI is not good at delivering front line programming. It is not good at responding quickly. It is very good at building silos, but we live at a time when government silos need to be crushed, not encouraged.
Health PEI’s notion of mental health and addiction success is the BridgeTheGapp website (I know. Nobody’s heard of it). If you define success as a difficult to navigate collection of phone numbers, videos and suggestions, without any capacity to collect substantive data to drive creation of programming, pat yourself on the back, mission accomplished.
Health PEI is oblivious to the obvious. It expects the most vulnerable to all have a phone with data, or a laptop, and the skill and determination - while in the throes of addiction and or mental health crisis - to find a website few know about, where they’ll search for a phone number to call in the hope of entering some form of treatment, somewhere down the road.
It’s hardly timely intervention, but it looks good on a resume.
The website is about the appearance of doing something rather than delivering something tangible. The Mental Health and Addictions Research Centre has the hallmark of being cut from the same ineffective cloth.
Stop it before it becomes another unnecessary impediment to care.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(1) comment
After living here for fourteen years I still have the ability to be amazed at the entrenched corruption and patronage that exists in island government. And how islanders don't even blink, they're so comfy with it. So Ernie Hudson appoints HIS DAUGHTER to head up this new, and essentially unnecessary mental health farce? There was absolutely no one else with the right credentials? Sometimes living here is like living in Nicaragua, except the weather isn't quite as nice.
