Potato growers in eastern PEI are calling on the federal government to provide significant compensation after the province announced assistance measures last week.
Ray Keenan of Rollo Bay Holdings said the real compensation would be to reopen the US border, but in lieu of that the feds have to offer financial help.
“The federal government needs to step up and do something. We haven’t seen anything from them. So far the province has been doing all the heavy lifting.”
Concern is growing because the House of Commons will adjourn for Christmas in a matter of days, and isn’t expected to return until late January. That’s potentially another five to six weeks of losses, which would be catastrophic.
There isn’t nearly enough urgency at the federal level, Mr Keenan said. He described the process as moving at a snail’s pace.
“You’re not hearing as much about the potato wart issue as you did at the beginning of it,” he said.
Mr Keenan said the two biggest times of year for the US market are Thanksgiving and Christmas. Farmers managed to finish their exports for US Thanksgiving before the shutdown, but they’ve lost the massive Christmas market. Those lost sales will be very difficult to recover from, he said.
About 40% of Rollo Bay Holdings’ exports go to the US. The rest stays in Canada. But the company hasn’t been able to ship any more within the country because the Canadian market is well supplied.
He said the company’s chief financial officer was still examining the provincial compensation package on Monday so he was not able to offer comment on whether it will be enough, but he does appreciate the support.
“We commend the role the province has been taking on this. They can’t do this all by themselves. They need the federal (government) to help in as many ways as it can.”
The compensation program will provide working or capital loans with a fixed interest rate of 4%. Farmers can access up to $5 million. There is also a wage subsidy program worth $4.2 million, capped at $3,000 per month per employee. This is in addition to a $10 million contingency fund previously announced.
Rollo Bay Holdings has more than 30 workers. There have been a few days off since the shutdown took place but efforts have been made to keep them working as much as possible.
“We are conscious of our people. They make our operation work. Our people are our most precious resource here. They all have commitments to make as well and it’s important we keep everybody going. It’s taken the cooperation of the whole community. I’m extremely pleased by the outpouring of support from the citizens of PEI.”
If potatoes have to be destroyed, it must be done in cold weather so that sets a rough deadline of the end of February, Mr Keenan said.
Meanwhile at the PEI Potato Board, secretary/treasurer Chad Robertson also called on the Canadian government to do more.
“We’re really going to have to go after the federal dollars. That’s going to be the biggest thing if we can’t get the border open. We need an assurance those potatoes are going to be paid for, to take them off the market.”
Mr Robertson wants to see some indication of federal funding this week, before Parliament shuts down for the holidays.
He said farmers would much rather see the border reopened than loans from the province but the help is appreciated.
Mr Robertson farms with Marvyn’s Gardens in Kingsboro, under the East Point Potatoes banner. He said they have about 21 million pounds of potatoes sitting in storage. The US market makes up about 25% of their crop, mostly northeast cities like Boston and New York, though they ship as far as Atlanta, Georgia.
His company is down to one full-time employee this time of year, but the packing plant has 37 workers at the moment.
“We’re overwhelmed and humbled by the support of our local community and all Islanders,” Mr Robertson said. “We encourage people to write their MP, support us that way and put some pressure on to get this border open.”
At Morley Annear Trucking in Montague, driver Bayron Chew-Chacon recently delivered a load of PEI potatoes to Ottawa as part of the trip to Parliament Hill by Premier Dennis King and Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson.
He said a lot of people showed up to offer their support. Many of the potatoes were delivered to food banks and shelters in the city, and some were taken to a Montreal food bank on the way home.
“I got to see a lot of people walking away with a big smile on their face with a PEI potato bag in their hands,” Mr Chew-Chacon said. “It was great to see that support. I’m just hoping this gets fixed soon because it’s affecting a lot of people, including myself.”
Oliver Anderson, director of communications for Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, said additional support through existing programs like AgriStability is being explored, but further program support has not been ruled out.
“(The existing programs) are the first line of defence for financial and production losses. They are the safety net for producers,” he said. “But is it the end to what we can offer? Not necessarily. We are working with the province and with our government-industry Potato Working Group to explore all avenues to support potato farmers.”
The US market represents $120 million annually to the PEI potato industry.
