Farmers market vendors in eastern PEI are seeing a huge uptick in traffic compared to this time last year.
Connie Spencer, with Wee Rover Farms, has been selling her organic produce and flowers at the Murray Harbour Farmers Market on Saturday mornings for seven of the past nine years.
“It is busy already like it was in August last year,” Ms Spencer said.
“Saturday I was sold out of my produce by 10:30 am and the market only opens at 9.”
She estimates 200 people were at the market last weekend alone.
Up the coast at the Souris Farmers Market, Jeannie Roche, events coordinator with the town, estimates shoppers have tripled this year compared to the past two seasons.
Vendor Andrew Chaisson of Dancing With Thyme Garden has witnessed that for himself.
“So far it is noticeably better,” he said.
Mr Chaisson has been selling vegetables, herbs and flowers at the market located on Main Street since its humble beginnings about eight years ago.
Typically 16 vendors set up every Friday morning in the town.
“Lots of locals are coming and it seems like more and more each year,” Mr Chaisson said.
Ms Spencer has also noticed the increase in local business.
“There’s a lot of people coming now to only buy that one thing from us,” Ms Spencer said noting, it seems many locals are doing their weekly shopping at the market.
Last week 14 vendors set up at the Murray Harbour Community Centre.
Some of that local traffic comes from summer visitors, but there is also a noticeable tourism presence.
Jim Graham, owner of Souris Sauces, said most of his regular customers come to his shop in Souris West, but the bulk of customers to his farmers market booth are tourists.
Main Street Farmers Market is Murray River is in its first season and they will be going into the sixth Saturday morning this weekend, organizer Michelle Hodgson said.
“Traffic has been pretty steady every week,” she said, noting there is mostly local patronage, but there are a few tourists around.
About 10 vendors set up regularly at the Murray River venue which is located behind Salvage Garden Consignment.
“We have a lot of local support and for them I guess it is nice because they don’t have to travel far for (the products),” Ms Hodgson said referring to the increased gas prices this year.
In his experience, Mr Chaisson said the increases have trickled down somewhat to his farm.
“Obviously with transportation costs you pay more for seeds and any new tools. Everything is going to have extra costs, but once you get those seeds you are more able to bring things to market at a reasonable price,” he said.
Ms Spencer said Wee Rover Farm is a micro business and produce is organically grown and labour all done by hand.
She decided not to expand her market reach to Charlottetown due to high fuel prices that would affect transporting the goods to the capital city.
Mr Chaisson said that is another reason community farmers markets are so important. “A farmers market is a really great thing for every community to have. “
