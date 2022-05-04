Employment Insurance is an extremely valuable resource for those whose jobs are seasonal or unavailable year round. The requirements open the gates for many citizens to apply, yet they’re not open to all, exempting specifically farmers; this needs to change.
Employment Insurance provides regular benefits to those unable to work at their job for reasons, including mass layoffs, shortage of work and our focal point, seasonal work.
There is only a short period of the year crop farmers are eligible to do what they do best, yet we turn our backs on them, forcing their hand into other investments to keep afloat during their off season. The question is, is our government playing favourites?
Connecting the land and sea are the people of PEI’s small towns, and plated on our dinner tables are the products of both our fisherman and our farmers. Behind the scenes, what goes into feeding us and our neighboring provinces is hard work, determination and heart. Our Island farmers work just as hard as our Island fisherman, yet are denied the right to the same government fundings. On red dirt it’s clear everyone supports everyone and local fishermen agree, stating that if farmers can meet the requirements and regulations of employment insurance, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be covered too.
The solution is easy, see the needs of all Islanders and spread equality; open up Employment Insurance to our farmers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.