These days everyone seems to have an opinion on how farming should be done on PEI, especially around water use. There’s a troubling disconnect between scientific fact and what some people choose to believe. Social media has provided a platform for unfounded myths regarding the availability of groundwater for irrigation, which, in turn, has created anxiety for the general public.
Potato growers who were irrigating potatoes in 2020 or who are preparing to irrigate potatoes in 2021, have been vilified in the harsh court of public opinion even though they have worked within the current laws governing access to water. This is an absurd situation because there is plenty of water available to meet all of the Island’s needs, including expanding agricultural irrigation.
Currently, in total and including all uses, PEI consumes two per cent of the available annual recharge of the groundwater supply with agricultural irrigation using only two per cent of the total used (0.04 percent of the recharge). Science tells us the province could safely use 33 per cent of its groundwater recharge.
When crops are irrigated, soil moisture is measured using soil probes to determine the water holding field capacity of the soil. Critical field capacities have been developed to avoid crop stress occurring. By monitoring soil moisture, irrigation timing and water volumes required are determined. This is called irrigation scheduling and is a well-developed science. In recent years, rainfall delivered less water than required to maintain critical field capacities, resulting in low crop yields.
Recent growing seasons have been dry, causing crop stress and a stalling of potato tuber growth. Potatoes require all of our frost-free growing days. Frequent killing frosts during the third week of September effectively end the potato growing season. Increasing frequency of severe frosts in September means the crop must grow without moisture stress from July to early September to produce a viable crop. This is why supplemental irrigation is so important.
When crops are irrigated, the majority of the water enters the soil. Through effective use of irrigation scheduling to maintain field capacities, water is held in soil pores and then taken up by the plant roots. When potatoes are irrigated through careful management, the efficiency of applied water can be as high as 90 per cent.
Irrigation systems are now very efficient, and advances in technology to manage irrigation have also improved efficiencies and reduced water use. Irrigation water supply is not denied to agriculture in other countries; it is carefully managed based on science. Growers obtain access through permits to extract water often based on volume limits per season and the available water supply. There’s no reason we can’t do that here on PEI, balancing the protection of our water supply with the need to grow crops for food. We need to base decisions on science and come up with a strategy for PEI versus blanket bans that don’t solve any issues long term.
The public is led to believe potato producers are demanding irrigation access to boost their profits, but this is far from the truth. Irrigation is often required to regain profitability. Most potato producing operations on PEI are family owned, and they are very much involved in a risk-taking business. Most PEI potato producers put all of their assets on the line to plant a crop of potatoes each year. A crop failure today can easily mean losing their farm and everything they own. Farming in the 21st century is not for the faint of heart.
Agriculture is a critically important industry within Canada. PEI potato growers work hard to protect the land they farm and to produce safe food for a growing population. As family-owned operations, they are - at their very core - businesses that deserve not only to survive but to be profitable. At a time of great uncertainty and food insecurity in the world, here on PEI we should not be gambling with our ability to produce food all because some people don’t understand or bother to understand the science beyond what we do and why we need access to water to grow our crops.
Margaret and Mark Butcher,
Phoenix Agricultural Services Inc
