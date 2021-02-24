The first time I met Sarah Hagen, she sat down beside me on a tour bus taking us from the Indian River Festival back to Charlottetown. We were both taking part in Contact East - a conference that brings arts presenters from across the country together to see live showcases and meet artists we can potentially bring back to our communities.
Sarah rushed into the seat beside me and began to quickly speak about the performers we had just seen, the great energy of the conference and a million other things. I knew immediately she was a tremendous force - and at that point, I hadn’t heard her play the piano.
In 2019, Contact East came back to PEI, and Kings Playhouse was the presenting venue for one of its live showcases. Sarah had returned to the conference, and was not only the host, but performed selections from one of her newest shows. Sarah’s live performance had a tremendous impact on everyone in the audience - she was vibrant, meticulous and showed a depth of care for her music that was unparalleled.
In 2018, Sarah debuted ‘Night Music’ in PEI. Through it, she invites people yearning for an evening of repose through music to join her for this experience inspired by Natkirke, a contemplative initiative in Denmark. The carefully curated hour-long program celebrating love, hope, and the return of the light includes works by Rachmaninoff, Bach, Satie, and others. In the spirit of shared reflection, the audience is encouraged to enter quietly, and pieces will flow from one to the next without pause or applause.
We’re so honoured to be presenting Sarah Hagen’s ‘Night Music’ at Hillcrest United Church this Friday, February 26 at 7 pm. Offered as a part of our Arts at Your Door project, bringing live art to accessible spaces, ‘Night Music’ is a Pay What You Will performance.
This Sunday, February 28, we’re delighted to be presenting the last in our Fascinating February series with Young at Heart Theatre. Well-loved Island storyteller and songwriter Margie Carmichael will take the stage. She will be joined by Jolee Patkai for an afternoon of beautiful music.
We’re also excited to be welcoming ‘Calypso Secrets’ by Oshun Dance to the stage on March 5 at 7:30 pm. Oshun Dance was created by emerging dancer/choreographer Reequal Smith to bring young women artists of all ethnicities together to find empowerment and to access outlets for creative expression through dance. Her choreography for Calypso Secrets is inspired by the power, beauty, sexuality and strength of women.
Ms Smith’s choreography fuses modern, jazz, African and funk styles and will be accompanied by live and recorded music drawing upon Afro-Caribbean, Latin, funk, reggae and jazz selections.
For information about all of our upcoming shows and events, visit our website at www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 1-888-346-5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
