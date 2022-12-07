Fiona debris

The province estimates 90 per cent of roadside debris pickup after Fiona is complete, while two-thirds of calls requesting help with fallen trees or large debris on personal property have yet to be addressed. Graphic file photo

As Fiona clean-up continues into the winter, officials with the province’s Transportation Department say there is still no concrete plan as to what the province will do with the debris collected roadside.

Director of Highway Maintenance, Steve Szwarc said some of the discarded trees and branches will be ground into chips. While some is deemed unusable and buried, there could be a market for some as well. Several companies are using biomass on PEI, but they have certain specifications on what they burn so the situation is still being assessed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.