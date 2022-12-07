The province estimates 90 per cent of roadside debris pickup after Fiona is complete, while two-thirds of calls requesting help with fallen trees or large debris on personal property have yet to be addressed. Graphic file photo
As Fiona clean-up continues into the winter, officials with the province’s Transportation Department say there is still no concrete plan as to what the province will do with the debris collected roadside.
Director of Highway Maintenance, Steve Szwarc said some of the discarded trees and branches will be ground into chips. While some is deemed unusable and buried, there could be a market for some as well. Several companies are using biomass on PEI, but they have certain specifications on what they burn so the situation is still being assessed.
As winter approaches so far the department has addressed 1/3 of the 5,600 calls from property owners requesting assistance with fallen trees or large debris on their personal property that pose a safety risk. Registration ends Friday, December 9.
Mr Szwarc said he expects contractors and department staff carrying out the work will continue as long as the weather holds and then pick-up again in spring.
As for the roadside pick-up of debris, he estimates it is 90 per cent complete.
The deadline for people putting debris curbside was October 31, but he said they do notice some people are still putting their tree fragments roadside and that is a safety issue.
“The weather has been great and we can understand some people want to take advantage and get it off their property, but the issue is we know the weather can turn very quickly,” Mr Szwarc said.
If a plow hits a pile of tree branches or blocks of wood on the shoulder of the road it could not only become a dangerous projectile, but also damage equipment, he added.
Mr Szwarc said it would be best if homeowners keep the debris piled on their own property until spring or transport it themselves to any of the drop-off sites that are still open.
There are approximately 15 sites still open across the province. As sites get filled up the map changes periodically. An updated list can be found here on the province’s website.
