February spring Jan 25, 2023

I look out my window and what do I see -Why birds are all over the old maple tree.But it's still much too early for spring to be springing, To glimpse the first Robins - to hear crickets sing.Yet, spring is in the air for all to behold,With warm, balmy days to replace the cold.It's not even March yet - so what's going on?Is that a green patch I see on the lawn?When walking I take in great gulps of fresh air,To clear out my lungs - in February that's rare.For I want to hang onto the feeling of spring, Before March shakes us up with storms it will bring.I look out my window to admire a big cat,Who, like me, wears a layer of insulating fat.With weather like this, he's sure to slim down,With exercise he'll get roaming all over town.So for now I'll enjoy the spring in the air,And pick up my pace while the sidewalks are bare.But I'll keep my galoshes and sweater nearbyCause I'm sure that our winter's not saying goodbye.

Sharon Cunningham,Orwell Cove
