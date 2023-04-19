MacAulay Gould Murray

Abegweit First Nation Chief Roderick Gould Junior signs a five-year fisheries management agreement with the federal government while Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay, left, and Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray, right, look on. Josh Lewis photo

Abegweit First Nation signed a five-year agreement with the federal government on Friday that recognizes the Mi’kmaq treaty right to fish for a moderate livelihood.

The deal, signed at the new Abegweit Connects community building in Scotchfort, also provides funding of up to $1.47 million over four years to boost the Abegweit Conservation Society’s work managing threats to the Atlantic salmon and American eel, two culturally significant species at risk.

