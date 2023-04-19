Abegweit First Nation Chief Roderick Gould Junior signs a five-year fisheries management agreement with the federal government while Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay, left, and Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray, right, look on. Josh Lewis photo
Abegweit First Nation signed a five-year agreement with the federal government on Friday that recognizes the Mi’kmaq treaty right to fish for a moderate livelihood.
The deal, signed at the new Abegweit Connects community building in Scotchfort, also provides funding of up to $1.47 million over four years to boost the Abegweit Conservation Society’s work managing threats to the Atlantic salmon and American eel, two culturally significant species at risk.
The agreement, renewable for up to 25 years, also adds 50 tons to Abegweit’s crab quota.
Chief Roderick Gould Junior described it as a nation-to-nation agreement for Abegweit to collaboratively manage its own fishery.
He said the next phase, launching a moderate livelihood fishery, is “urgent” and he looks forward to the day it is implemented.
“I’m really proud of the well-trained, professional fishers we have,” he said. “We continue to move toward creating a treaty fishery.”
The right of Indigenous peoples to harvest and sell fish for a moderate livelihood was affirmed by the Supreme Court in the 1999 Marshall decision. Lennox Island First Nation launched its own fishery last spring.
Chief Gould said fisheries stakeholders on PEI can work together and do better than what has happened in southwest Nova Scotia, where violence erupted following the launch of a First Nations fishery.
Abegweit’s fishing licenses are communal, not individual, so the proceeds are shared with the entire community.
The agreement was signed by Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray and Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, who were present at the announcement, as well as Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller.
The announcement was also attended by Senator Brian Francis, former Abegweit chief Francis Jadis, who was the leader at the time of the Marshall decision, as well as PEI Fishermen’s Association president Bobby Jenkins and executive director Molly Aylward.
Chief Gould said he supported the decision made by Chief Jadis when the Marshall decision came down and still does.
“We decided the community would be a productive part of the industry and go in a positive way forward and give our children the tools to do better than we have,” he said.
Minister Murray recognized the hard work of fish harvesters and said reconciliation is part of everything the government does, and is both a process and an outcome.
She described the Abegweit deal as a milestone along that path.
“Habitat restoration is an area where the Indigenous community can show leadership,” she said, referring to the four-year conservation agreement.
Minister MacAulay, the MP for Cardigan, added working together with Abegweit makes the process easier.
It was also announced Abegweit and DFO have reached a deal for the First Nation to acquire the Blockhouse Point lighthouse in Rocky Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.