If you want to know if federal Tories are in trouble provincially, here’s your sign, to borrow a phrase from a noted redneck comedian.
It was a casual chat with a senior PEI Tory - as in a Dennis King Progressive Conservative. Asked how the federal race is shaping up on the Island, the reply was anything but optimistic. The prediction: no change in seat colour. The PC lamented to likely voting Trudeau Liberal in the widely-expected fall election, because of the ideological chasm that exists between the federal and provincial party.
If Tories have any hope of breaking a miserable 33-year federal run (since 1988) of only electing one MP, this is the mountain they must climb. They must not only win new converts, but convince those already inclined to support a Conservative agenda that leader Erin O’Toole is worthy of a vote.
It’s not impossible, but it won’t be easy.
Since the uncomfortable merger of the Reform Party with the Progressive Conservative Party, the new entity Conservative Party has suffered from an extended identify crisis. The party’s alpha male is its western base of social conservatives. Be it immigration, protection for the most vulnerable in society or access to abortion services, the base demands the party promote social policies that are out of step with the vast majority of Canadians. It’s why Red Tories never quite settled into their new political home, created to end Conservative vote splitting across the country.
It worked under Stephen Harper. Canadians were tired of Liberals assuming a divine right to govern. But since Harper was soundly defeated, after a decade of mean-spirited, often petty, governance, Conservatives have struggled to find their way back to power. It’s not that Canadians love Justin Trudeau. They don’t. The Liberal government is arrogant, woke and prone to serious ethical violations, which up until now Canadians have overlooked in large part because Tories are not perceived as an alternative.
To win the leadership, Erin O’Toole actively courted social Conservatives. The plan worked, but now he is trying to find political ground in the centre that will generate seats in the lower mainland of BC, 905 area code around Toronto, and Quebec. It’s a tough sell made tougher by his own federal caucus.
Recently, 62 members voted against a bill outlawing conversion therapy, a debunked and harmful process supposedly capable of turning a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual. There is no evidence it works. There is a mountain of evidence to the damage it can deliver. Yet half of the federal Conservative caucus ignored science and commonsense to follow rightwing dogma. They were the only MPs (plus one former Conservative now sitting as an Independent) to oppose the bill.
It’s the type of social conservative focus that drives Island PCs batty. We are the province that elected Canada’s first openly gay male premier. The federal Conservative Party is the caucus that wants to ‘cure’ Canadians of their homosexuality. It’s a tough sell on PEI.
It’s not that there are not progressives in the federal party. It’s just their voice is drowned out. To win on PEI strong candidates like Doug Currie in Charlottetown must make the election about themselves and the potential trust and voice they will bring to the job. If the election is about the federal leader or party, local candidates have little chance unless there is a momentum shift toward O’Toole. At this point it seems unlikely.
Nationally pundits are already writing off O’Toole’s leadership as among the worst in party history. If there is one absolute truth about politics it is that pundits (including this space) don’t get to decide. Voters do. But until federal Tories decide what kind of party they want to be, and until Canadians grow disenchanted with Liberal self-importance the status quo is likely to remain.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
