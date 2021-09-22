“No good deed goes unpunished!”
Marlene hates when I say that. I don’t really believe it, but it is surprising how many times I am able to make that joke.
“No, don’t say that! I hate that saying!” she will protest.
A family member had a minor fender bender recently. Luckily, no one was hurt and all is well. I know that accidents are usually nothing to laugh at, but looking back at the tail end of this one you might let a giggle slip.
Papa, his two young boys, and the family dog, Odie, had a minor accident. Everyone was well, but they needed a tow and a ride from the site. Family members were called and informed, and good friend Linda was dispatched to pick up the boys and Odie. Understandably, everyone was a little shaken up but the kids love Linda and she was a great soothing presence for all. She buckled the boys in the back seat of her car while Papa waited for the tow truck.
“Would you mind taking Odie with you, Linda?” Papa asked.
“Oh sure, no problem. Don’t worry about a thing,” Linda reassured, as she scooped up the little Wiener dog.
Odie, the Dachshund, is getting on in years, so Linda was extra careful placing him in the front seat beside her. She didn’t notice that Odie was a little more upset about the accident than everyone else. And when Odie gets upset his body has an unfortunate way of expressing his feelings.
Linda had not been on the road very long when she sensed something was amiss. Poor Odie expressed his feelings all over Linda’s car seat and inside her coffee cup holder.
No good deed goes unpunished.
The Egg Farmers Of Prince Edward Island Close To The Ground concert series continues this Thursday, September 23 at 8pm in Kaylee Hall, Pooles Corner. This week, hosts Fiddlers’ Sons welcome special guest Cynthia MacLeod.
Fiddler Cynthia MacLeod has been carving a distinct style of fiddling that embraces both her local roots and her ancestral connection to the Scottish highlands. Since the beginning of her career as a young teenager, Cynthia has spent more than 20 years on stages on PEI, across Canada, into the US, and as far abroad as Cuba and Japan, astounding audiences with her entertainingly unique performance style. Stage shows are where Cynthia truly shines. Her cheerful, charismatic personality is exuded in her playing, and her natural way with audiences of any size turns strangers into instant fans.
We will be required to wear face masks inside the hall this week and we’ll have some extras at the door just in case anyone forgets. I know, just when we were getting used to not wearing them. On the bright side, I won’t be able to tell if you all are frowning at my corny stories. I recently restocked the stores carrying my book, Island Characters Volume 2, and added a few locations. You can get copies at Capital Auto Supply, 105 St Peter’s Road Charlottetown, Cardigan Garage, Stewart & Beck, Nabuurs Gardens, Morell Co-op, Souris Pharmasave, East Point Lighthouse, PEI Preserve Company in New Glasgow, Seagull’s Nest Gift Shop, North Rustico and Stanley Bridge Studio.
