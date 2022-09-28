Hurricane Fiona Ferry crew rides out Fiona at sea Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Sep 28, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The crew of the CTMA Vacancier decided the boat was safer riding out Fiona at sea instead of being tied up in Georgetown. Graphic file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The crew of the Vacancier ferry had front-row seats to the raw power of Fiona, choosing to ride it out in the Northumberland Strait rather than staying tied up at the port of Georgetown.Captain Sylvain Poirier said they made it through the weekend fine with no damage, and the boat “behaved well in these extreme conditions.”Initially the ferry, owned by CTMA in the Magdalen Islands, was moved to just off Pinette Friday night. But during the worst of the storm, with northerly winds gusting to 175 to 185 km/h, the crew set up just west of Charlottetown harbour near the coast, where the seas weren’t as bad.This wasn’t the first time the crew rode out a major storm at sea, so they were prepared for tumultuous conditions. “The crew was inside and doing their usual tasks,” Mr Poirier said.By the end of Saturday, with winds shifting to the west, the Vacancier was moved to between PEI and Cape Breton.“The sea had (risen) in the Northumberland Strait,” he said.The ferry remained off the east coast of Kings County until Sunday morning and returned to Georgetown around 8 am.Georgetown wharfinger Wayne Chaisson said the Madeleine II also weathered the storm off Pinette while the Northumberland Ferries Ltd vessel MV Saaremaa 1 spent the storm in Charlottetown. Tags Crew Ferry Fleet Meteorology Sylvain Poirier Fiona Storm Vacancier Strait 