Vacancier

The crew of the CTMA Vacancier decided the boat was safer riding out Fiona at sea instead of being tied up in Georgetown. Graphic file photo

The crew of the Vacancier ferry had front-row seats to the raw power of Fiona, choosing to ride it out in the Northumberland Strait rather than staying tied up at the port of Georgetown.

Captain Sylvain Poirier said they made it through the weekend fine with no damage, and the boat “behaved well in these extreme conditions.”

