St Peters fire department

St Peter's Fire Department volunteers headed to the Wood Islands Ferry Terminal to aid in the fire rescue. In the background is popular tourist destination Wood Islands Lighthouse. Josh Lewis photo

The interruption to ferry service caused by Friday’s fire aboard the Holiday Island has local trucking companies scrambling to move product and tourism businesses losing customers.

Scott Carver of Thomas M Carver Ltd in Alliston said about 50 per cent of their trucks take the ferry to Nova Scotia, with daily reservations for five trucks, three of them making two trips a day.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.