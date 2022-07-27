The interruption to ferry service caused by Friday’s fire aboard the Holiday Island has local trucking companies scrambling to move product and tourism businesses losing customers.
Scott Carver of Thomas M Carver Ltd in Alliston said about 50 per cent of their trucks take the ferry to Nova Scotia, with daily reservations for five trucks, three of them making two trips a day.
“It’s going to hurt us, that’s for sure,” he said. “You need two boats this time of year with the (high) car traffic,” in order to get enough trucks across.
The company had three trucks hauling gravel on board the Holiday Island when the fire broke out. There were some tense times over the weekend when it was unclear whether the vehicles could be retrieved.
It wasn’t looking good Saturday morning when the fire was still going strong, but ultimately it went out and the trucks were returned Sunday night after being washed and examined by an insurance adjuster.
The only damage he noticed was three axles where the paint stuck to the tires because the floor on the bottom deck of the ship was so hot.
“If the fire hadn’t gone out Saturday, it might’ve been a bit more of a loss. There was no smoke damage.”
On Monday, three Carver trucks stuck to on-Island deliveries due to the extra gas costs of going to New Brunswick via the Confederation Bridge. One truck did head that way with a load of gravel, which puts the price up by $15 a ton, Mr Carver said.
In 2016 when the Holiday Island missed most of the season due to repairs, an overnight crossing was added to help trucks get across. Mr Carver is hearing talk about that potentially happening again, but said a temporary replacement ferry would be the best solution.
The MV Confederation can take 17 trucks, but during tourist season the number allowed is cut back to allow for more tourists, he said.
The Cliffside Inn bed and breakfast in Little Sands is among the tourism operators expecting to lose business because of the ferry disruption.
Owner Jason D’Ilio said Monday he had already received a couple of cancellations after ferry crossings did not resume for several days.
“People can take the bridge. But many people come here specifically because of our proximity to the ferry. It would not surprise me if we had many more cancellations in the future.”
He expects the tourism economy in eastern PEI to take a hit, with so much business coming via Wood Islands.
At the Wood Islands Village a half kilometre from the ferry terminal, much of the summer and fall business comes from ferry passengers.
With a visitor information centre, restaurant, agency liquor store and hall, the parking lot is often full after a ferry arrives, said Jill Harris, administrator for the Wood Islands Area Development Corporation, which owns the centre. But the village relies on local clientele as well.
“Most passengers usually come to the visitor information centre to get some source of direction,” she said.
The ferry passengers were taken there after being evacuated, so the businesses on site benefited during those hours on Friday, but they feel the impact when the ferries are not running.
The priority was accommodating the passengers - with water, refreshments, treats for the kids, washrooms and phone charging outlets - while they waited to be transported to accommodations in Charlottetown. The Rural Municipality of Belfast also executed its municipal emergency plan.
“We kept our hall open the whole afternoon until the last passenger left, so they didn’t feel like they were rushed,” Ms Harris said.
It was anything but a normal day, and that was perhaps underlined most in the fact her office became a holding place for passengers’ pets.
“For every need that was asked of us, we were able to accommodate. It’s a distressed, uncertain time and with the information and resources we had, I hope we did a good job in making the southeast piece of PEI a comforting place.”
