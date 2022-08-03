The process of designing and building a new ferry for the Wood Islands-Caribou route should have begun much sooner. Even before the July 22 fire, that much was obvious.
Now, with the MV Holiday Island done for the rest of the year and, quite possibly forever, time is of the essence.
The problem: the new ferry is still in the design stage and isn’t expected to arrive until 2027. That could mean five years of operating with a temporary replacement or, perish the thought, only one ferry.
You can understand why federal governments, both Liberal and Conservative, don’t pay much attention to PEI, with our minuscule population. But we’re talking about an Island. The ferry service is one of our most pressing issues, and certainly the biggest one for eastern PEI, where it comes up during every federal election campaign.
The MV Holiday Island turned 51 this year. Transport Canada should have started this process a decade or two ago. Instead it only made it into the federal capital budget in 2019. That’s a full three years after the Holiday Island missed most of the 2016 season due to significant corrosion.
Even the newer MV Confederation, which now takes on much greater importance, will be 30 years old next year. It’s not radical to suggest the feds should get the ball rolling on a replacement for it within the decade.
Naysayers elsewhere in the country like to talk about PEI relying far too much on the federal government and not being self-sufficient, but for the economy of eastern PEI to thrive, we need two reliable ferries in good shape.
In terms of the here and now, the CTMA Vacancier sitting dormant in Georgetown for the last nine months seems an obvious fit for a temporary replacement.
