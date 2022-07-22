The MV Holiday Island caught fire in the water just off Wood Islands Friday morning.
No injuries were reported.
"Holiday Island was making a scheduled 10am crossing from Caribou to Wood Islands. Just after 11am nearing approach into Wood Islands, the ship experienced a fire in the Engine Room," Don Cormier Vice President for Northumberland Ferries Limited said. "Ship’s crew and safety systems contained the fire. Captain took necessary precautions and dropped both anchors and directed the ship onto a soft shoal outside the harbour entrance to Wood Islands."
There is a coordinated rescue effort ongoing to remove passengers from the ship.
More than three dozen emergency vehicles are on scene including Murray River, Vernon River, Montague, Cardigan, Georgetown,North River, St Peter's and Central Kings fire departments along with police and ambulances. Central Kings, Belfast, Murray River and North River responded with their zodiacs in tow.
Multiple helicopters and planes arrived on the scene at 12:30.
Multiple school buses and a bus from Gillis Lodge are at the terminal ready to transport passengers brought ashore. NFL is providing accommodations in Charlottetown for those who need it.
Plumbing and heating contractors are also on site.
RCMP said the ferry terminal is currently closed. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders to do their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.