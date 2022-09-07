ferry view

Steve Carroll was one of the passengers on board the MV Confederation when it was aground on Sunday afternoon in the Northumberland Strait. Steve Carroll photo

Passengers aboard the MV Confederation spent the better part of the day on the water Sunday after a steering problem with the Northumberland Ferries Ltd vessel caused the ship to run aground.

Steve Carroll of Georgetown was one of the passengers on board the 8:30 am crossing from Caribou. He finally made it home to Georgetown at 8 pm.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.