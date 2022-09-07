Ferry passengers stranded for several hours Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Sep 7, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Steve Carroll was one of the passengers on board the MV Confederation when it was aground on Sunday afternoon in the Northumberland Strait. Steve Carroll photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Passengers aboard the MV Confederation spent the better part of the day on the water Sunday after a steering problem with the Northumberland Ferries Ltd vessel caused the ship to run aground.Steve Carroll of Georgetown was one of the passengers on board the 8:30 am crossing from Caribou. He finally made it home to Georgetown at 8 pm.“I missed my 12 pm tee time,” he said, but other than that it was a pretty uneventful incident. “Nobody got too upset and the kids got free food so they were all happy.”According to a spokesperson from NFL, the ferry’s steering system malfunctioned a few minutes after leaving the dock. The captain dropped both anchors when the malfunction was noted.“As soon as we turned off the green buoy it just stopped,” Mr Carroll said.From his vantage point Mr Carroll saw three fishing boats from Caribou immediately sail out to the vessel, but left shortly after. Ship personnel informed passengers of the technical difficulties early on as attempts to raise the anchors proved difficult.Once the anchors were raised Canadian Coast Guard Ship Cape Spry towed the ferry off the sandbar.That was at about 4 pm, but the ferry didn’t return to the dock immediately. It traveled in the channel for a bit to make sure there were no more issues."Then we had to go back into the dock, unload and wait for the (MV Saaremaa 1) to get in, unload and then load onto it," he added.Since the MV Holiday Island was put out of commission in July due to a fire in the engine room only one dock is being used at the Caribou ferry terminal.The MV Confederation will undergo detailed inspections in Caribou to ensure it is safe to resume operations, according to an NFL spokesperson.The MV Confederation resumed sailing for the 3:15 pm crossing on Monday. 