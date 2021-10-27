The CTMA ferry Vacancier will remain tied up in Georgetown until spring, according to port wharfinger Wayne Chaisson.
“They want it close by for the winter in case they need it for their service going to the Madeleine Islands (from Souris),” Mr Chaisson said.
That need could involve heavy ice in the Gulf of St Lawrence where the ferry sails, according to sources.
The ship’s presence is good news for the county capital.
“There will be 10 or 12 people staying on it for the winter for maintenance,” Mr Chaisson said.
Not only will the berthing fees bring in revenue for the port, but having extra people use services in the town will help businesses, he added.
The ferry, which in the past has been used for cruise excursions along the St Lawrence from Quebec to the Madeleine Islands, has been used for the Souris crossing since the Madeleine was decommissioned last spring.
The MV Madeleine II, formerly the MV Villa de Teror is the interim replacement vessel that replaced the Vacancier this spring and is expected to operate from summer 2021-2026.
CTMA, which is a Quebec-based company could not be reached for comment.
