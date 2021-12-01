Transparency is essential in all relationships - municipal governments included.
That said, fog slowly began to seep into the openness of Three Rivers Council in April when a sod-breaking ceremony for a new ‘administration’ building was carried out in Montague.
At that time, prior to the new build, Mayor Ed MacAulay, was quoted as saying it was a monumental day “to mark the start of a new building for town staff.”
It is conceivable that for insurance purposes the town would be required to build on the same property as the former Montague town hall which was destroyed by fire in August 2018.
But the hitch in the get-along is Three Rivers’ insistence that the new structure, to cost $2.44 million, wouldn’t necessarily be a ‘town hall’. The newly-formed Three Rivers would add to the building fund pot as well as the insurance money.
Okay, up to that point staff occupied space on the opposite side of Queens Road to where the new structure is under construction.
It wasn’t home though. And there’s no denying the town’s staff and council need a permanent home.
The new build, a sprawling 6,000 square feet, should provide ample space for a council chamber, office staff and as many as 10 municipal staff.
Inarguably the building is attractive in that it cozies up nicely to its surroundings. The design, which is inspired by a lighthouse, features a tower at the front. It’s not too flashy and not city slick but yet modern. This is a rural community and it appears the structure has a pastoral air about it.
That’s not the point though.
If Three Rivers had intended to use it as a town hall the public should have been told that from the get-go. At the very least they should have called for the public’s input into a potential location that would geographically be fair in serving the town’s 7,000 or so residents.
In all likelihood no location could make everyone from Georgetown, Cardigan, Lower Montague or the other communities that make up Three Rivers happy.
However, everyone has an opinion and they are entitled to express it.
Democracy and openness are the foundation of a successful government. They were blatantly absent in this process.
The mayor and his entourage and Three Rivers staff will move into the new ‘town hall’ shortly in the new year.
