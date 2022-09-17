fiddlers page 2.jpg

From left are Urban Chaisson, Amy Swenson and Philip Bradley. All are members of Southern Kings Fiddlers who held a workshop last week in Montague. Ms Swenson’s expertise is in restringing bows. Mr Chaisson and Mr Bradley were showcasing the fiddles they have made and restored. All three took a break to play a tune together.            Charlotte MacAulay photo

The music that flows from a fiddle is not only a product of the skill of the person playing, but also has a lot to do with the type of wood and how the instrument is made, said Philip Bradley from St Teresa.

“It is quite a feeling when you stand back and listen to someone playing a tune on a fiddle you put together,” the self-taught luthier said.

joan urban and philip .jpg

Urban Chaisson, left, and Philip Bradley checked out a fiddle Joan MacNeill of Vernon Bridge brought to the fiddle workshop at the Down East Mall last week. She was asking advice from the two fiddle makers on whether or not the decades-old heirloom that her father used to play could once again be played. Charlotte MacAulay photo

