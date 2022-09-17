From left are Urban Chaisson, Amy Swenson and Philip Bradley. All are members of Southern Kings Fiddlers who held a workshop last week in Montague. Ms Swenson’s expertise is in restringing bows. Mr Chaisson and Mr Bradley were showcasing the fiddles they have made and restored. All three took a break to play a tune together. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Urban Chaisson, left, and Philip Bradley checked out a fiddle Joan MacNeill of Vernon Bridge brought to the fiddle workshop at the Down East Mall last week. She was asking advice from the two fiddle makers on whether or not the decades-old heirloom that her father used to play could once again be played. Charlotte MacAulay photo
The music that flows from a fiddle is not only a product of the skill of the person playing, but also has a lot to do with the type of wood and how the instrument is made, said Philip Bradley from St Teresa.
“It is quite a feeling when you stand back and listen to someone playing a tune on a fiddle you put together,” the self-taught luthier said.
For the past 20 years Mr Bradley has been crafting the instruments, mostly completely from scratch, but a few of the 25 he has made have been put together from a kit.
Either way they have found new homes across the country.
Mr Bradley was one of two fiddle makers on hand last weekend at a fiddle workshop held at the Down East Mall in Montague.
Urban Chaisson of Peters Road was also in attendance with some of the instruments he has made since taking up the craft during Covid.
He still has the first one he made in 2020 and doesn’t see himself parting with it easily, but someday he said he could be persuaded.
The local musician is well-known for his guitar playing at benefits and through his teaching beginner fiddle. But he doesn’t equate his own fiddle playing to that of experts.
“I don’t consider myself being a player, I play with the fiddle,” he said with a chuckle.
Nevertheless, well-known musician Amy Swenson of Caledonia said the skills of both men are invaluable to the broader fiddle community.
All three are members of the Southern Kings County Fiddlers, a group of musicians who have been playing together informally for many years.
They have missed gathering since the pandemic and Ms Swenson thought a fiddle workshop would be just the ticket to get them back on track.
She was on hand to offer her services in restringing bows and tuning fiddles while Mr Bradley and Mr Chaisson showcased many of their fiddles.
Several people dropped by with their instruments in tow, some like Joan MacNeill of Vernon River, looking for advice on how to help preserve a couple of family heirlooms.
Others like Ronnie White, who was visiting from Newfoundland, played a few tunes on some of the fiddles.
Mr Chaisson said he hopes the group will be getting back into regular jam sessions soon and they would be happy to see some new faces in the group.
