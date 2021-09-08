“What’s dotted can’t be blotted!”
I’ve always liked that saying, which my friend Reubin MacDonald has shared with me often. I think it is a variation of ‘what will be, will be.’ I think it may have been fate that I crossed paths with Piano Man Johnny Ross, many years ago. Our meeting turned into a friendship and musical collaboration that is, largely, responsible for rescuing my modest little music career from the brink of total failure.
It must have been over 20 years ago, that I walked into The Olde Dublin Pub and heard the familiar sounds of The Boys in the Kitchen. Greg, Kevin and Randy were singing out some lively favourites for the crowd, and for the first time, I noticed a young keyboard player had joined the popular trio on stage. The pianist appeared very reserved and almost shy, with his head focused intently down at his keys. His music, in contrast, was very exuberant and appealing.
“Check this cat out!” I remember saying to a friend, after Johnny threw his bushy hair back, and tore up an amazing instrumental.
The reserved young musician wasn’t too shy to introduce himself, during the band’s break. He walked up to me with only a slight hesitation, and I will never forget how he introduced himself.
“Hi, I’m Johnathan Ross.” He still went by Johnathan or Jon back then. I think I might be responsible for nicknaming him Johnny - a handle that eventually became his stage name.
“You’re Eddy Quinn, aren’t you?” he inquired.
“That’s right.” I confirmed. “Say, that’s some pretty hot piano you’re playing up there.”
“I bet you didn’t know this, but I am a fan of country music too!” he confided.
“Really? I didn’t know that, but that is good to know.” I said as my interest tweaked.
We rambled on for the rest of his break about our favourite albums and the like, and within a few short minutes, it was obvious to me we would be friends. A few weeks later, I received a call from Johnny. He asked me to fill in, for a singer he worked with, at the Yacht Club in Summerside. I was a little nervous about my shaky guitar playing, so I suggested we invite guitarist Jim Williams to make it a trio. The three of us had so much fun we went on to book a few more trio shows. Eventually we added a rhythm section, namely Owen Hann and Steve Arsenault, and The Johnny Ross Band was born. We went on to play together for many years, and the fun we had, on stage and off, will stay with me the rest of my days. It all started with a chance encounter that could have easily been missed, with the slightest change in itinerary that night. But maybe, what’s meant to be, will be. What’s dotted can’t be blotted.
The stars have lined up again, and Johnny Ross will be our special musical guest on Thursday, September 9, at 8 pm, at Kaylee Hall, as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues. Don’t miss your chance to see this master of his instrument, as he combines his musicality and showmanship, for a performance that is sure to please one and all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.