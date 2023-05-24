Canada could have a new federal political party in the near future.
Centre Ice Canadians, an advocacy group founded last year, is considering forming a new centrist party after conducting a national survey that it says indicated strong support for a new option.
A number of former Conservative politicians are behind the group, including former New Brunswick cabinet minister Dominic Cardy, who was also an NDP leader in a past life.
CIC says it wants to offer a voice for “pragmatic, centrist” Canadians and fight against the polarization of politics in this country by “advancing sensible policies that any government can act on.”
It certainly seems like many Canadians are turned off by all of the current options and struggle to find a party they feel comfortable marking their X beside.
With the Liberals and Conservatives moving further from the political centre, in opposite directions, it’s fair to say moderate politics is becoming something of an endangered species. The free-spending Trudeau Liberals are now propped up by the NDP, while the Conservatives are importing Republican extremism and culture wars from the US.
Creating an advocacy group and building a successful national party are two very different things. It’s a gargantuan task to build a new party in 338 ridings with broad appeal across the country.
But if it gets off the ground, a new moderate party would inject some intrigue into a stale political landscape. It could offer a new home for disaffected voters, including Red Tories whose traditional preference, the federal PCs, disappeared in the 2004 Conservative merger.
As long as the red and blue teams continue their current trajectory, there is a big hole in the middle of the spectrum waiting to be filled.
