Leo Czank - Happening in the Hallways
This week at Montague High, there’s a sense of clarity, as the schedule for the second semester exams has just come out for the students to process. Last semester, the students started by writing their A block (first class) exam on Day 1 of the schedule, B block on Day 2, and so on. This semester, it is totally reversed. Instead of starting on a Monday, exams start on Thursday, June 10 with students writing their D Block exams first. From there, the exams will go C Block, and so on, finishing their exams on Tuesday, June 15. For the Grade 12s, this set of exams will be their last as MRHS students.
Throughout the year, we have been lucky enough to remain in school, doing many of our normal activities. Some activities had to be altered a bit due to COVID restrictions, like our annual band and choir concerts for the public. This year, we have been doing our school concerts virtually on the MRHS Facebook page, which is different from the usual way of doing things. We are still so fortunate to be able to do activities some provinces in Canada haven’t been able to do all year. That’s what’s happening in the hallways.
Tabea Gyr + Robyn MacDonald - Being Connected
If you haven’t already, please check out our Virtual Spring Concert. The students of MRHS, under the expert guidance of Ms Christie Beck and Ms Amy Beck, have created an amazing Disney-themed concert, displaying an abundance of talent. Please take to our social media sites to watch - it will be worth your while.
Trinity MacLean - Mighty Mighty Vikings
A big congratulations this week goes out to all of the talented students who made it to the badminton provincials. Great job to all of you, and keep up the amazing work, Vikings.
