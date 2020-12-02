Dear Editor,
Re: Proposed Wind Farm, Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings
Nature PEI advocated a wind farm that did not fragment large tracts of older forest, and the wildlife therein. We thus strongly support the Municipality of Eastern Kings in their refusal to grant a permit to the wind farm proposed for the municipality. It appears the councillors were conversant with environmental issues as pertains to large tracts of forest that support a range of uncommon flora and fauna. For example, Black Ash present there is a species that has been identified as likely to disappear from Canada.
Environmental Assessments (EA) are conducted to prevent environmental harm, especially to endangered species. Despite a provincial commitment under the National Accord for Protection of Species at Risk, the EA process in PEI puts little weight on endangered species such as our federally listed endangered bat, the Northern Myotis. A federal government report in 2020 found significant gaps in provincial protections and also concluded that provincial regulatory bodies aren’t being required to follow the Species At Risk Act. For example, the federal government protects Myotis bats species on federal lands, and it is the duty of the province to protect them on non-federal lands. The EA processes can improve other aspects of development but a general lack of legislative protections for endangered species in PEI enables many developments to proceed without appropriate concern for those species. In these situations, EA processes become little more than expensive window dressing.
Many assessments are done to meet a legal requirement and have a predictable outcome. Improving provincial protections for species at risk could ensure a process where EA would actually count for something. Because the province refuses legal protections for species that are at risk, such assessments often conclude by saying that no species requiring protection are present. In the case of the wind proposal in Eastern Kings, provincial ministerial statements before an EA was completed pre-empted the due process of EA. Little wonder we often feel decisions are made before the results come in.
Nature PEI is aware it is not easy to find sites for turbine placement. We would like to see the Energy Corporation work with farmers to install turbines on farmlands, places where few endangered and common wildlife species are present, and where roads are easily built. Wind energy payments would help address stable cash flow for farmers. Other areas have adopted this strategy, e.g. Ontario, which has many wind turbines on agricultural land.
Yours in conservation,
Rosemary Curley
President, Nature PEI
