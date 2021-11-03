I recently went to my medical clinic in Charlottetown to keep a long awaited appointment. I arrived, and sat in the truck until about four minutes before I was to get some blood work done. As directed, at the last minute I went in and reported to the receptionist. It had been awhile since I was there, and noticed there was a new receptionist. I quickly found out why. I said I was here for my 8:45 blood work appointment.
“Who is your doctor?” she asked.
I told her, and the response was the doctor had moved from this location.
“Moved?”
“Yes.”
“Where?”
“Stratford.”
“Stratford?”
“Yes.”
“When?”
“July.”
“July?”
“Yes.”
Apparently I am very good at repeating information presented to me under any panic type situation. They gave me a little sticker containing the new address and new phone number. I noticed it was a large roll of stickers, so I felt a little better that, clearly, I wasn’t the only one who missed the boat on the move. With sticker in hand, I jumped in the truck and quickly dialed the new clinic to tell them I was on my way and to hold my appointment. It was 8:53. I discovered the switchboard at the new place does not open until 9 am. With only a smidge of frustration, I dashed across the construction-free Hillsborough Bridge and pulled up to the clinic.
On my way in, I noticed a sign at the pharmacy beside the clinic indicating free flu shots were available. I made a mental note to ask for a flu shot when I was getting my blood work done. I got in, reported to the receptionist, and relayed my story about not knowing about the move. I was relieved to find out I wasn’t alone in the ‘not knowing about the move’ department. I don’t have specific numbers of people who also didn’t know, but again, that roll of stickers was pretty big.
After a few minutes an LPN came out and led me to the area where the blood was to be taken. I sat down, and asked if I could get a flu shot after my blood work was done.
“We don’t have any.”
“You don’t have any flu shots?”
“Right.”
“Aren’t doctors giving flu shots?”
“We’ve had none given to us.”
“None?”
“Right.”
You see where this is going. So on the way out, I stopped in at the pharmacy that was advertising they had flu shots available. I walked in and was the only person in the place. I mean, there was the pharmacist and me. There might have been a cashier at the back, but when I went in it was just the two of us, and very quiet.
“Hi, do you have flu shots?”
“Yes”
“Can I get one?”
“Do you have an appointment?”
“Appointment?”
I looked around again just to verify I was in the place all by myself. I was. I was given a small piece of paper telling me how to book my flu shot online, and look, there’s a handy QR code to make things easier. After one more obvious look around at my surroundings, which remained empty, I confirmed once again I could not get a flu shot ‘right now’. That is correct. So I left.
At that point, I noticed a Shoppers Drug Mart across the way. No cars were parked in front. I drove over wondering if they were open, and if they were, did they have the flu shot and if they did, would I need an appointment. I went in, and history started repeating itself as I was the only customer in the store. Again.
Ten minutes later I walked out after getting my flu shot. No appointment necessary.
