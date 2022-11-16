People who spent up to three weeks without power after Fiona are in no hurry to relive those days, especially those with young children.
But a series of outages last week during winds that were strong, but nothing compared to the hurricane, demonstrated another piece of the Fiona aftermath.
For all the trees that came down in late September, many more remained standing but with loosened root systems, left in a state where it wouldn’t take much to bring them down.
Fiona also looks to have weakened our power infrastructure. It was quite a sight to see power lines swinging as they were last week.
After some scattered outages on November 7, at one point the next day more than 11,000 customers were out, with most parts of eastern PEI losing power at one time or another. Maritime Electric line workers quickly got people back online, for the most part.
Until the ground freezes and stabilizes root systems, we can expect to see more of this.
But winter brings with it a far more pressing concern: finding shelter for the homeless, including an estimated 10 in Three Rivers mentioned during a recent meeting called to help find solutions.
Kudos to the organizers of this group for stepping up. People living in tents desperately need emergency shelter, and soon.
For others, the challenge this winter will be to heat their homes without winding up in a tent themselves. Given home heating oil prices, some are looking to heat pumps.
For many, it will be a much more difficult winter than the last.
