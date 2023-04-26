Fire chiefs in eastern PEI say there is already a heightened risk for wildfires this spring from trees downed by Fiona, and that hazard could remain for up to five years.
The end of winter has revealed just how much debris remains on the ground across the Island. But it’s within the forests, where most eyes can’t see, where the greatest danger lies.
Souris Fire Chief Donnie Aitken said the forests are so dense with fallen trees it will be hard to get in, and it’s not worth it to harvest lumber lying on the ground.
But there is still some moisture in the trees for now, he said. He expects wildfire potential to be highest in 2024.
“Next year what’s already down will start causing problems. It’ll be super dry.”
Still, another hot, dry summer for the Island this year would be extremely concerning.
If a fire does break out in a forest, the priority will be the safety of the firefighters, Mr Aitken said. Forestry roads and ATV trails would likely be the only way they can access the blaze.
“We worry about our guys before the trees. If it’s not safe for the guys, we won’t be going in. We’ll just surround it and let it burn itself out.”
In a couple of years the debris should start drawing moisture from the ground and decay, lowering the risk, he said. But he expects the next two to five years will keep firefighters on their toes.
In Murray River, the fire department has already had to battle a few grass fires this spring.
“They haven’t been too serious yet, but they could’ve gotten away pretty easy,” said Chief Troy Ferguson.
There is still plenty of hurricane debris in his area and accessibility is a major concern.
“If a fire does break out (in a forest) it’s going to be almost impossible to access,” he said, with most of the fallen trees still lying where they came to rest on September 24.
In Montague, Fire Chief Danny Thomson is expecting a busy year with increased risk but it’s hard to forecast the impact yet. There have been no forest fires to date this year for their department.
He agreed the downed trees will make it harder to get to fires, although departments have access to Department of Forestry resources like firefighting trucks, bulldozers or even aircraft in extreme cases.
Mr Thomson also feels the detritus left by Fiona will create a hazard for years to come.
The many trees still down in and around residential areas also pose a concern if residents choose to block them up and burn them. Provincial crews continue to help with private property cleanup, with about 450 properties left out of 6,100 applications. Curbside pickup of large debris like branches will begin in the next few weeks.
There are also 16 private disposal pits for drop-off free of charge, including ones in Lower Rollo Bay, St Peter’s Bay, Cardross, Kilmuir, Brooklyn, Gaspereaux, Wood Islands and Belfast.
The fire chiefs in Souris and Murray River agree that public education around when and what they can burn will play a big part in mitigating the risk.
Both Mr Aitken and Mr Ferguson urge residents to check burning guidelines on the government website before they start.
