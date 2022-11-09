generator

The 4500 watt portable generators being distributed to Island fire departments can power small appliances, but not entire homes or warming centres.

Fire chiefs across PEI say they were not consulted about the province’s plan to send each department up to 15 generators, and are still in the dark about the logistics of the scheme.

In some cases, fire halls don’t have enough space to accommodate the 4500 watt generators, plus gas cans and extension cords that are part of the project.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.