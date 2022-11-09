Fire chiefs across PEI say they were not consulted about the province’s plan to send each department up to 15 generators, and are still in the dark about the logistics of the scheme.
In some cases, fire halls don’t have enough space to accommodate the 4500 watt generators, plus gas cans and extension cords that are part of the project.
In other cases, volunteer firefighters feel the onus should not be on them to store, maintain and distribute the generators.
Fire chiefs The Graphic spoke to said it is a good idea if properly executed, but there are concerns.
Fire departments didn’t learn about the plan until a few hours before it was announced to the public. An email earlier that day, October 28, from Provincial Fire Marshal Dave Rossiter gave the heads-up to chiefs.
“The intention is that these units be used for your department’s operations and for any community groups in your area that are in need of such units in the event of a disaster” like Fiona, said the message obtained by The Graphic.
Souris Fire Chief Donnie Aitken said his firefighters think it will be an extra load on their operations.
“They feel it’s putting the onus on us to make sure we get to the fire hall and distribute the generators, gas them and service them. We’re volunteers,” Mr Aitken said.
On top of that, with a new pumper truck utilizing space in the Souris Fire Hall, there is no room left to store the emergency equipment.
“Our hall is full like a sardine can now,” he said. “To stick in 15 generators and gas cans and extension cords, you pretty well need another storage building.”
The department was taking a vote earlier this week to decide whether they want the full 15 or a smaller number of generators.
Mr Aitken said it would have been nice to see the province work with building supply stores to store and hand them out instead.
Another question on Mr Aitken’s mind is who decides who will use the generators. He had hoped the fire marshal’s office would provide direction on that. He wants to avoid a situation where 40 people line up at the fire hall but there aren’t enough generators for all.
“None of that was discussed with us. It was a great idea to help out the communities, but the logistics haven’t been worked out.”
The 4500 watt portable generators are what Mr Aitken described as “bare minimum,” with the ability to perhaps run a fridge and deep freeze, or a fridge and space heater. These don’t have enough power to run warming centres or someone’s home.
Roy Wood, Chief of Georgetown Fire and Rescue, suggested the generators could save a life by running a critical oxygen monitor, or heating to ensure people don’t freeze to death during a winter power outage.
Mr Wood sees the generators as a great asset to local communities and said nothing but good can come out of it.
“It’s another tool in our toolbox,” he said, adding Georgetown has requested the full number of 15 generators.
He acknowledged the logistics of how they will be distributed still has to be worked out. Georgetown will work with the Montague and Cardigan departments, as well as Three Rivers and EMO to devise a plan, he said.
Mr Wood said the department is looking into storage room and will find a way to free up enough space.
Another point of confusion is when the generators will arrive. The Georgetown Chief said he was told they would get here in late November.
But Ron Phillips, Chief of the O’Leary Fire Department, is under the impression the units will arrive this weekend, with Prince County departments getting theirs on Saturday and Kings County outfits getting them on Sunday.
Mr Phillips said his department is short on many details. His understanding is they will receive 15 generators, but they won’t know for sure until they pick them up. He also isn’t certain of the expectations being put on his firefighters. If they just have to deliver the generators, that shouldn’t be an issue, he said.
“But if they want us maintaining and running them, that gets to be a bit of a job after awhile,” he said. “The town has offered us some storage space. If we had to keep them in our hall, it might get pretty tight.”
Mr Phillips said it is a good project but they need to know more details.
A spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action said the generators have already been purchased without impacting the local supply, but did not specify where the units had been sourced. Many Islanders are on waiting lists for their own generators.
The spokesperson said firefighters have the skills to help local authorities use them during emergencies, with the proper fire and carbon monoxide safety protocols in place.
