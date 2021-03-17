Felix

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

Felix Walker of St Georges was only too happy to make a $500 donation to the Cardigan Fire Department recently. “They do good work in the community and when I had the opportunity I wanted to give so they know people appreciate their work,” Mr Walker said. Cardigan Fire Chief Tony Vandenbroek said the donation is much appreciated. “For the fire department anything is a help,” Mr Vandenbroek said. The department’s equipment must keep up with National Fire Protection Standard which means it periodically has to be replaced. In addition, having to comply with COVID regulations this year, the department had to ensure each firefighter has their own breathing apparatuses. In the past those masks could be shared. The department is funded through taxes from the fire district and funds through the Island-wide firefighters’ weekly 50/50 draw launched last summer. Mr Walker, a retired farmer, won over $92,000 in January from the King of Clubs draw, a fundraiser shared between the Lions Club and Curling Club in Montague. He has been enjoying sharing what he can with others in the two months since and still plays in the King of Clubs whenever he can. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.