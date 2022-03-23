featured Fire destroys family home in Gowan Brae Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Author email Mar 23, 2022 Mar 23, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UpdatedFire swept through a home on Gowan Brae Road Tuesday evening leaving the MacDonalds, Emmett, Elaine and their son Jonathan homeless.Jonathan was the only one home at the time and he managed to get the family dog out, but was unable to rescue the cats said Emmett. Both he and Elaine were working at the time and they received a call from Souris fire department at about 6:30 pm.The house, which was at least 150 years old was completely destroyed as was the MacDonalds’ car.For the time being they are staying with neighbours and close friends Nancy and Alvin Keenan.“It means an awful lot to have good neighbours,” Elaine said Wednesday morning as she was sitting down to breakfast in the Keenans’ kitchen, the events of the night before still fresh on her mind.Emmett said they are certainly glad to be where they are for now.“It is too early yet to know what we are going to do,” he said. “We’ll have to think long and hard about that one.”The Souris Volunteer Fire Department received the call around 6:30 and responded with 18 fire fighters, three trucks and the rescue truck. But Deputy Fire Chief Donnie Aitken said the weather was against them.Faced with high winds and drifting snow they knew fairly quickly they wouldn’t be able to save the house.“When I arrived the house was pretty well engulfed,” he said. “There was only one corner still standing.”Luckily the wind was blowing away from the barns on the property and one building that houses 30 sheep escaped the flames.Fire fighters ensured the water tank was filled for the animals before leaving the scene.The house was not insured.The community rallied within hours to reach out.Nancy put out a plea on facebook for donations of clothing and the calls have been pouring in.In addition an account has been set up at Souris Credit Union for anyone who wishes to make a donation. 