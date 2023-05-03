Fire destroys Strathcona barn Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email May 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Strathcona family lost a two-storey storage barn to fire after a small brush fire crept too close to the building Thursday afternoon.Shane Schlatman had just started the fire and went indoors for a glass of water.“I was on the deck and my wife said ‘the barn is on fire’,” he said. He rushed with the garden hose, but immediately knew the fire was out of control. “It wasn’t even windy today and that is why I was burning,” he said.“The upper level of the barn was full of hay and once that caught that was it,” he added.Central Kings Fire Chief Billy Holland said his department received the call shortly after 2 pm.They responded with three trucks and were soon joined by two trucks from Souris Fire Department. “It was fully engulfed in flames when I arrived,” Mr Holland said.The building was reduced to rubble by 3:30 pm with firefighters still on scene removing steel roof pieces from the debris and extinguishing hot-spots.Mr Holland said the fact there was no wind helped firefighters keep the fire contained to just the barn. Another barn, small shed and the family home were untouched.Mr Schlatman said there were some household items in the barn and he also lost an air compressor. He isn’t sure yet whether they will rebuild.“We are insured so we will wait to see what the adjuster says.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Industry The Economy Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 2 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Roma at Three Rivers Proud's Bicycle Royal Pain Atlantic Safety Wear Beck’s Home & Heating Fabrics Crafts n More Brudenell Tire Stewart & Beck The Boys Sleep Concept Moments Floral Moth Lane Stella's Co-operators Down East Auto Eugene's Linda's New to You Markan Gaudet's Engine Repair Kings County Chrysler KW Liquidation Bulletin Latest News No excuse for low lobster prices Fire destroys Strathcona barn Social event to raise a cuppa in honour of king Montague High students take the wheel PHOTOS: Setting Day 2023 from Morell to Beach Point Bumblebees playing larger role in boosting blueberry production Can local farmers benefit from this big market? Foreign highbush blueberries pose double-pronged threat Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFire in woods near Crowbush Golf Course Update 5 pmAwards gala shines a spotlight on local businessesPHOTOS: Setting Day 2023 from Morell to Beach PointGeorgetown Provincial Court April 20, 2023Derby organizer hoping event popularity will return in 2024McGeoghegan brothers place top two at arm wrestling AtlanticsLarsen, Jason Darrach "J.D." Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.