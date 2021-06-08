While many enjoyed the hot spring day on Monday, it wasn’t all good for the owner of this GMC Trailblazer that burned in Lower Montague.
The driver was heading along Route 17 around 4 pm on Monday when a passing car signalled that something was wrong.
The driver pulled off the road and exited the vehicle just before flames engulfed the rig. No one was injured in the incident but the vehicle was destroyed.
Kings District RCMP and two trucks from the Montague Fire Department responded.
The road was blocked off to traffic while firefighters extinguished the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.