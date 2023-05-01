Fire Truck

Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire near Crowbush Golf Course on Lakeside Road (Route 350) Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 pm a post on Rodd Crowbush Golf and Beach Resort posted on social media stated, “staff and our property are all okay, thanks to the quick response from the departments on-site.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.