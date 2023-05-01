top story Fire in woods near Crowbush Golf Course Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire in the woods surrounding Crowbush Golf Course on Lakeside Road (Route 350).Police received the call at approximately 12:30. Several fire departments are at the scene and police request that the public refrain from driving on route 350 to allow emergency crews clear access to the site.More details to come. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Police Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic Apr 26, 2023 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Roma at Three Rivers Sleep Concept Moth Lane Royal Pain Atlantic Safety Wear Eugene's Gaudet's Engine Repair Beck’s Home & Heating Stewart & Beck Moments Floral Markan Co-operators Down East Auto Brudenell Tire Stella's Fabrics Crafts n More Proud's Bicycle KW Liquidation Linda's New to You The Boys Bulletin Latest News Fire in woods near Crowbush Golf Course June Lena Middleton Richards, Amelia Rose PHOTOS: Setting Day 2023 at eastern PEI harbours In Photos: Setting Day Secow Pond Harbour Jessica Hallett Cloggeroo festival announces 2023 lineup Bait and fuel among top concerns ahead of spring lobster fishery Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPHOTOS: Setting Day 2023 at eastern PEI harboursAwards gala shines a spotlight on local businessesGraphic finalist for Michener AwardOpposition parties look for path forwardGeorgetown Provincial Court April 20, 2023Derby organizer hoping event popularity will return in 2024 ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
