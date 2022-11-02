bridge compromised

The bridge at Naufrage was just one example of the storm's destruction, which led Ottawa firefighter and PEI seasonal resident David Burke to send relief to the Island in the form of gift cards. Graphic file photo

Ottawa firefighter David Burke is happy the fundraiser he organized with fellow firefighters for Fiona relief will be helping Islanders get back on their feet.

Mr Burke, who has a house in Covehead, considers PEI his second home. 

