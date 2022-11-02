Ottawa firefighter David Burke is happy the fundraiser he organized with fellow firefighters for Fiona relief will be helping Islanders get back on their feet.
Mr Burke, who has a house in Covehead, considers PEI his second home.
The last time he was on PEI was in August and after hearing about and seeing pictures of the devastation Fiona left behind it bothered him that he wasn’t able to help hands-on.
“In the absence of boots on the ground helping out with my chainsaw I did figure out a way to help,” he said.
Mr Burke, a district fire chief, approached fellow members of Ottawa Professional Firefighter’s Association who immediately said they were on board.
Through their combined efforts $5,500 was fundraised.
“From the get-go I always wanted to split the money three ways,” Mr Burke said. “One would be farming, one fishing and one would be what I have termed the everyday Islander.”
When Mr Burke touched base with the PEI Fishermen’s Association they asked that he add the fisher’s share to the pot of the everyday Islander. That allowed him to purchase 25 $100 grocery gift cards for families in need. He is working with north shore municipalities to help distribute those.
Mr Burke has partnered with Agro Coop in Charlottetown to issue six $500 gift cards to PEI farmers.
He wants to emphasize that farms of every description are included.
“If people feel they have the need or interest they can get in touch with the manager, Colleen, and between us we will figure out next steps,” Mr Burke said.
There is no set deadline for people to get in touch, but Mr Burke hopes to distribute the funds when he heads to PEI in November.
More information is available by calling Colleen at 902-892-9141 and asking about Ottawa Firefighters Helping PEI Relief.
