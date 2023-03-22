Ralph Annear is the only surviving member of the first-ever team to represent PEI at the Canadian Fire Fighters Curling Championship in 1966, from the Montague Fire Department.
This month, 57 years later, Montague will host the national championship for the first time.
Mr Annear, now 84, looks forward to some good curling and hopes to get out and watch some of the bonspiel. He will be part of the opening ceremony along with other surviving members of past Montague teams at nationals.
In 1966, he and teammates Ernie MacDonald, Dave Clarkson and Arnold MacLure travelled to Winnipeg by train to compete, a trip that took a couple of days. They also represented PEI at the 1967 tournament in Saskatoon.
“It was great. We were all friends, the four of us,” he said.
It has been three years since Montague was originally set to co-host the nationals with Charlottetown. Since then the event was cancelled three times because of the pandemic, and the Charlottetown Curling Club ceased to exist, leaving the capital to host only the evening entertainment and hospitality events.
The 61st annual national championship runs from March 24 to April 1, with the opening ceremony on Friday at 5:30 pm. PEI will be represented by the Cross Roads Fire Department rink of Jerry Hughes, Billy MacKinnon, Mike Craig and Bill MacPhee. Mr MacPhee, who grew up in Hopefield, will be making his 11th appearance in the tournament.
There will be nine other teams, one from each province as well as one each from northern and southern Ontario.
Montague Curling Club manager Larry Richards is hoping for a lot of bar revenue over the next 10 days. The club has almost doubled its sales from last year so far after revenue dwindled during the pandemic.
With Charlottetown no longer having a club, Montague will benefit, he said. He hopes the community will come out to support the event.
Although this will be the tournament’s first time in Montague, the local fire department has represented the Island 17 times, most recently in 2009 with the team of Jeff Nelson, Mike Clarey, Tommy MacLeod, George Koke and Dusty MacLure.
Three Montague firefighters have made the tournament all-star team over the years: Mr MacLure at skip in 1993, Ken Campbell at third the same year and Mr Koke at third in both 2000 and 2002. Mr Campbell was inducted as a life member of the Canadian Fire Fighters Curling Association in 1999.
Winston Bryan, one of two host convenors for the event, said it feels great to have it finally here after fearing people would lose interest with multiple cancellations.
The logistics of organizing the event have changed due to the Charlottetown club ceasing operations, including an increase in travel costs. But the upside is holding the games at “a fantastic curling club,” he said.
“The end result is we’re going to have good ice and a good facility.”
Mr Bryan said the event is an important chance for firefighters to come together, take some time off from the job, compete and have fun.
Island entertainers will perform every night, including the likes of Cynthia MacLeod, the Ross Family, Nick Doneff and Boys in the Kitchen, and each night two teams will provide food from their provinces in the hospitality room.
There will also be several tours for the curlers’ companions during the day. Some of the areas include eastern PEI with wine tasting, a trip to the Cape Bear Lighthouse, a tour of Georgetown and seeing how a lobster trap is built. Part of it is about promoting the fisheries, he said, and bringing visitors to local businesses during the tourism off-season.
The games will consist of eight ends, except for the championship game and consolation which will have 10. The top four teams will make the Page playoffs. The final will be played April 1 at 1:30 pm, followed by the closing ceremonies, then an awards banquet in Charlottetown.
Twelve teams competed for the right to represent PEI at the provincial qualifiers, including rinks from Souris, Cardigan and Montague.
