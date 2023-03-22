fire cc2.JPG

Crossroads firefighters Billy MacPhee, Jerry Hughes, Billy McKinnon and Mike Craig, who make up team PEI for the upcoming Canadian Firefighters Curling Championship, have been practicing at Montague Curling Club to hone their skills for the upcoming national event. This is the 61st year for the event with 10 teams from across the country vying for the hydrant trophy. MacPhee, who has roots in eastern PEI, growing up in Hopefield, will be making his 11th appearance in the tournament. Hughes has represented PEI on seven occasions, MacKinnon twice and Craig will play for the first time. The Montague Curling Club will host the event March 24 - April 1. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Ralph Annear is the only surviving member of the first-ever team to represent PEI at the Canadian Fire Fighters Curling Championship in 1966, from the Montague Fire Department.

This month, 57 years later, Montague will host the national championship for the first time.

Ralph Annear, second from left, is the only surviving member of the first-ever PEI team to play in the national firefighters curling championship in 1966 in Saskatoon. The other members of that Montague team were Ernie (Duke) MacDonald, Dave Clarkson and Arnold MacLure. This photo still hangs on a wall at the Montague Fire Hall.    Submitted photo
Montague has represented PEI at the Canadian Firefighters Curling Hydrant Championship 17 times. One of those trips was to Winnipeg in 1992, when Dusty MacLure, Ken Campbell, George Koke and Howard Kerwin (third row from bottom, at left) were among 12 teams participating. Submitted photo

