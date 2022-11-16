Paul MacNeill

Dennis King has a tell in the provincial legislature. When he stands in the house and delivers a rapid fire response filled with moral indignation and outrage to an Opposition question, you know you’ve rattled him. 

King’s mentor, Pat Binns, was the master of deflection. Never one prone to dramatic outbursts regardless of how inflammatory a question might be, the former premier would rise, glance up at the gallery, take a deep breath and monotone government’s rebuttal. 

