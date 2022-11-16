Dennis King has a tell in the provincial legislature. When he stands in the house and delivers a rapid fire response filled with moral indignation and outrage to an Opposition question, you know you’ve rattled him.
King’s mentor, Pat Binns, was the master of deflection. Never one prone to dramatic outbursts regardless of how inflammatory a question might be, the former premier would rise, glance up at the gallery, take a deep breath and monotone government’s rebuttal.
King has adopted a similar strategy. Most of the time. But it is still reasonably easy to get under the premier’s naturally feisty skin.
Hal Perry did just that when he challenged the premier on the impact extended closure of Western Hospital’s Community Emergency Centre will have on the safety of residents and volunteer firefighters, the most under-respected group of frontline workers in this province.
CEC hasn’t operated in months, supposedly because of staffing shortages. It was created by the former Liberal government to provide overnight emergency coverage delivered by a nurse practitioner and paramedic. Not perfect by any stretch, but a proven model to maintain services in rural communities.
Health PEI finally gave up any guise of the CEC reopening anytime soon with its announcement the service will shut until next year, but there is no guarantee even this promise will be kept. It’s seems likely the CEC will close permanently as Health PEI pursues other models.
But any model going forward will suffer from the same staffing challenge, which includes indifference from the bureaucracy to adequately staff rural facilities.
Perry is absolutely right to raise the impact CEC’s closure will have on volunteer firefighters, despite the premier’s weak quip that paramedics are the first responders. Nope. And Dennis King knows it. Especially in rural areas like West Prince where residents routinely wait an hour or more for an ambulance, and new rapid response vehicles are not patient transport capable.
Volunteer firefighters serve their community for the smallest of financial rewards - a measly $1,000 tax credit - up this year from a downright miserly $500 - plus free ‘second’ vehicle registration. How is that for generous?
The job has transitioned from predominately firefighting to essential first responder for medical emergencies, accidents and tragedies. For this courage and dedication - that saves taxpayers millions of dollars - we provide access to inadequate mental health services to deal with PTSD that many volunteers suffer from.
Politicians love to say how important and valued firefighters are, but they keep throwing new jobs at them and simply assume these community-minded men and women will suck it up.
In the aftermath of Fiona, government came up with the novel idea of supplying up to 15 small generators to every fire department. In typical King administration fashion it rolled out the program without any thought of how to implement it.
Fire departments were not consulted. No one asked where the units will be stored. Most fire departments do not have adequate storage. No policy was offered on how to select who will receive a generator, it’s just assumed firefighters will figure it out. No one offered to pay for delivery and maintenance of generators, it’s just assumed departments will suck it up.
In their rush to get an unready program out the door, the King government wants firefighters to do all the heavy lifting of crafting operational details.
Firefighters are rightfully peeved, but they have too much integrity to loudly complain despite the overreach of burdens placed on them while providing 24-hour, 365-day coverage. Government loves to laud their dedication in backstopping PEI’s wobbly health care system, but rhetoric is not support or quantifiable appreciation.
We must do better. And that starts with basic respect, like asking fire departments for input prior to offloading yet another program without consultation. And while we’re at it, it’s time to offer financial benefits befitting the imperative service delivered.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
