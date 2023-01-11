Fire departments in Georgetown, Montague and Cardigan distributed small generators that can power appliances during a power outage to more than three dozen households in recent weeks.
The province gave up to 15 generators to Island fire departments in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, when people flocked to warming centres during weeks-long outages and many lost their refrigerated foods.
The trio of fire departments coordinated with the Three Rivers emergency operations committee to create an application process for the units.
In total 42 of the 45 generators were spoken for, with no one turned away.
Cardigan Fire Chief Tony Van den Broek said they received 14 applications and kept the last generator as a spare for the department.
All recipients were residents who were happy to get them, and the units could get them out of a jam in the future, he said.
The small generators aren’t meant to run a house, but can come in handy.
“These will be fine to run a fridge, keep somebody from losing their food or run a small space heater for a while.”
Residents who applied for a generator had to agree to a number of conditions, including that they offer the use of it to neighbours during a power outage.
Mr Van den Broek said that stipulation was important to share the wealth. In the weeks after Fiona, stories abounded of people inviting others to use their generators to charge devices and keep warm.
In applying, residents agreed maintenance and operation of the generator is their responsibility, and it remains property of the fire department for up to five years, then becomes property of the resident.
The application stated selling or disposing of the generator without approval could result in criminal charges and if they do not comply with the conditions, they could be asked to return or replace it if they no longer have it.
Applications were approved by the three fire departments with input from the Three Rivers emergency operations committee, with the goal of distributing them equitably throughout their fire districts.
Roy Wood, chief of Georgetown Fire and Rescue, said there were 15 applications for their 15 units. Most were delivered before Christmas and the last one was picked up last weekend. Everyone was agreeable to the conditions, he said.
“It was a great gesture to see people you know couldn’t afford one, receive one.”
The small units could also boil a pot of water or run a microwave, but warming centres will still be required for heat - and to meet all the needs of residents without generators.
Mr Wood said it was nice to see the three fire departments working together with the emergency operations committee.
Montague Fire Chief Danny Thomson said they received 13 applications and are in the process of distributing them. The recipients were mostly residents with a couple of community groups.
“I think everybody who got them is committed to trying to help (others) the best they can.”
