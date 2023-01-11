generator

One of the 13 small generators distributed by the Montague Fire Department recently. Submitted photo

Fire departments in Georgetown, Montague and Cardigan distributed small generators that can power appliances during a power outage to more than three dozen households in recent weeks.

The province gave up to 15 generators to Island fire departments in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, when people flocked to warming centres during weeks-long outages and many lost their refrigerated foods.

