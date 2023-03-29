Just under 11 per cent of registered voters in eastern PEI’s five districts cast their ballots on Saturday, the first advance poll in the provincial election.
The total voter turnout across PEI on Saturday was 12.63 per cent, slightly below that of the first advance poll in the 2019 election.
District 4, Belfast-Murray River and District 7, Morell-Donagh had the lowest early turnout rates on the Island, at 7.39 and 8.38 per cent respectively.
In Belfast-Murray River, which extends north almost as far as Vernon River, the advance poll location is at the Wood Islands Market.
East River Fire Company in Mount Stewart is the advance polling location for Morell-Donagh, which runs from Johnstons River almost to Farmington.
Meanwhile District 1, Souris-Elmira (14.13 per cent) and District 3, Montague-Kilmuir (14.05 per cent) were among the eight ridings with the highest turnout.
In Georgetown-Pownal the early turnout was 10.56 per cent.
Elections PEI CEO Tim Garrity was not available for an interview on Monday, the second of three advance polling days, but the organization said early reports were encouraging with many voters satisfied with the speed of the process.
District 20, Kensington-Malpeque, saw the highest level of early voting with nearly one-fifth of electors turning out.
The final advance poll day is Friday. The other locations in eastern PEI are St Mary’s Parish Hall in Souris-Elmira, St Joachim’s Parish Hall in Georgetown-Pownal and Lane’s Riverhouse Inn in Montague-Kilmuir. Some of the voting places will change for Election Day, April 3.
