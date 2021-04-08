Ryan Lowery stepped onto the ice for his first-ever game at the Brier and immediately noticed the cameras, but one thing was strange: the arena was silent.
Still, it was a surreal experience for the 20-year-old curler from Montague, who became one of two people born in the 2000s ever to play in the prestigious event.
PEI’s Eddie MacKenzie rink struggled at the March 5-14 tournament in Calgary, with a 1-7 record. But Lowery, the team’s lead, had an impressive 82 per cent performance.
The team went up against some of the best curlers in the country including Kevin Koe, Brad Gushue, Matt Dunstone and John Epping.
“The four guys on (Koe’s) team, I’ve been watching them since I was probably eight years old. You grow up trying to be like them and then when you’re actually playing against them, it’s crazy to think about,” Lowery said.
Koe, a four-time Brier winner and two-time world champion, was definitely the hardest competition they faced, Lowery said. That game ended 12-5 in eight ends.
“They don’t change much depending on the game. They don’t play down to us. They play with the same intensity and they were really fun to play against.”
Later in the week, PEI faced Gushue, the defending Brier champion. It was a much more competitive game for the local bunch, tied after seven ends until Gushue stole a single in the ninth and a deuce in the 10th to win it 8-4. The last few ends were shown on TSN and Lowery said he got messages from friends who were watching.
“We were in it almost to the end. It was probably our best game all week. It was kind of nice to see them chasing a little bit instead of always us being the ones behind.”
A memory that sticks out from that game was when third Tyler Smith, playing skip against Gushue, made a thin double for two in the seventh. Lowery said chances like that don’t come often against teams of that calibre. He said by that point, PEI was eliminated from playoff contention so there was no pressure.
A day earlier, the Islanders got their only win of the Brier, 7-4 over Nunavut.
“It was kind of a relief to win. We didn’t play great all week,” Lowery said. “It was pretty cool to win the first Brier game of my senior career.”
Lowery’s average for the tournament included an 83 per cent mark on 136 draws, and 46 per cent on six takeouts. But the left-handed thrower said there was room for improvement. He struggled with the ice in a couple of games.
He said it was a “big eye-opener” to play against elite teams up close, much different from watching them on TV.
Upon entering the Calgary bubble, curlers had to test negative twice for COVID before being allowed to gather with their team. There were twice-daily temperature checks and all curlers had to install Alberta’s contact tracing app. Lowery said the team was allowed to eat at the hotel restaurant which helped ease the impact of COVID restrictions.
