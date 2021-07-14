From the time he was a young lad exploring the woods around his home in East Point, Fred Cheverie has been immersed in connecting with nature.
As a boy the now 71-year-old took notice of the flora and fauna on the many trips with the milk cows to and from the pasture about a half mile from the homestead.
The yearning to always know more about what nature has to offer has never wavered throughout his lifetime of teaching and most recently during his 15-plus years as coordinator of the Souris and Area Branch of the PEI Wildlife Federation, SAB.
All are a huge part of the reason Mr Cheverie has become the first Prince Edward Island recipient of a national conservation award.
The Canadian Wildlife Federation Roland Michener Conservation Award, established in 1978, is presented annually to an individual or organization demonstrating a commitment to conservation through responsible activities that promote, enhance and further the conservation of Canada’s natural resources.
“I am deeply honoured and humbled with this award,” Mr Cheverie said, noting that former Governor General Michener was a renowned conservationist in his own right and known throughout the world.
In accepting his award at a ceremony last week Mr Cheverie was quick to note he hasn’t traveled the conservation path alone.
Among those he credits with helping him achieve everything he has over the years are his family and Chester Gillan, a retired high school teacher and one-time provincial Minister of Health. Mr Gillan was Mr Cheverie’s mentor in the teaching profession.
During his three decades of teaching, Mr Cheverie was involved in bringing the outdoors into the classroom through an ecology class for elementary school students and bringing forward the ‘Fish Friends’ program to schools across the Atlantic provinces.
The board of directors of SAB, past and present have always been dedicated to the mandate of conservation and enhancement of the watersheds in eastern Kings.
“They’ve always had my back when things were tough; they are not afraid to take calculated risks and they definitely have a passion for eastern Kings and they have long-term visions,” Mr Cheverie said.
Mr Cheverie was nominated for the award by current SAB coordinators Frances Braceland and Keila Miller.
He credits them and the rest of the staff of SAB with keeping the organization in top-notch condition.
In the broader community there are also many allies.
Farmers who trust in the projects SAB brings forward to help with the stewardship of their lands are high on the list, as too are the fishers who donated generously every year to the annual lobster dinner fundraiser.
Mr Cheverie, never one to shy away from saying what’s on his mind, took advantage of having the room and spoke about what more can be done when it comes to climate change.
He zeroed in on the fact that environment is often a hot political issue during election campaigns but then fades into the background.
“Way too often we are seeing the environment sacrificed for economic gain and I don’t know how much longer this planet can afford to do that,” he said.
Particular to PEI, Mr Cheverie said conservation of energy would do more good than continuing to establish industrial size wind and solar installations.
He also touched on how important local environmental education should be more ingrained into the education system.
Turning back to receiving the prestigious award, Mr Cheverie said while it is an honour, he takes great pride in seeking the tangible rewards from his efforts.
“For years my satisfaction was looking down in class and seeing a twinkle in someone’s eye or seeing someone ace a test that you taught a concept to and you know they got it. Now it is walking through a stream we’ve done rehabilitation work on years ago and seeing how it’s changed or even driving by a farmer’s field and seeing some changes in how they are doing some of their practices,” Mr Cheverie said.
This is the second time Mr Cheverie has been recognized nationally for his exemplary conservation efforts. In 2017 he received a Senate of Canada 150 medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.