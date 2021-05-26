Murray Harbour lobster fisher Jeff Bell was dubious when Nova Scotia fisheries officers boarded his boat last week. Not because he had done anything wrong but the fact that the mainland province has a high number of COVID cases.
Consequently, Mr Bell wonders where the dividing line is in regards to health directives on the Northumberland Strait.
“They were pretty aggressive to come aboard,” Mr Bell said. “I didn’t say anything to them, but they just hopped right aboard and there’s a lot of COVID over there (in NS) and we are pretty good here.”
Mr Bell doesn’t dispute that the officers have a job to do to ensure fishers follow the rules, but it seems, to him at least, they are breaking Public Health rules when they decide it is OK to board PEI boats.
A spokesperson from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) did not provide information on whether or not fisheries officers have to adhere to border regulations, but did say there are strict COVID-19 policies in place.
“Rules like this don’t seem to apply to them,” Mr Bell said. “They should be accountable. We don’t know where they have been.”
According to DFO, fisheries officers are under daily self-screening rules and are instructed not to report to work if they have COVID related symptoms.
“To ensure the safety of the harvesters they serve, fisheries officers are requested to wear personal protective equipment, including face masks, follow proper hand-washing procedures, as well as maintain a distance of two metres between themselves and harvesters when at all possible,” the spokesperson said. “If a harvester has concerns about a particular situation, he or she is encouraged to contact the chief of DFO’s Conservation and Protection division in their area.”
Mr Bell said initially the officers followed protocols in that they kept their masks on, but social distancing went by the wayside with so many people in the confined space of a fishing boat.
“They are quite welcome to board me as federal fisheries officers, but right now it shouldn’t be happening,” Mr Bell said.
“There are plenty of PEI fisheries officers to take care of Island boats while we still have COVID going on.”
