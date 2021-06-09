Murray Harbour fisher Mark MacNeill immediately set some guidelines when Nova Scotia fisheries officers recently boarded his boat.
Mr MacNeill was one of a handful of PEI fishers on the Northumberland Strait who were subject to the routine operation and upset due to the high COVID case count in the neighbouring province.
Mr MacNeill has three main concerns:
“Number one is the safety of my crew; number two I didn’t know what implications it would have for me after I got back to PEI - whether or not there would be quarantine or if I would have to get tested and the third is that things are going pretty good in PEI and if something would have happened it could have compromised everyone.”
He was uneasy from the time the officers approached, but they reached an agreement.
“It was pretty basic,” Mr MacNeill said.
“They boarded my boat as they always do and I am okay with that - I know they have a job to do, but is it necessary right now?”
Fisheries officers patrolling the water in lobster season check harvesters at least once a year, verifying valid licenses and inspecting the catch.
Mr MacNeill said typically it is Nova Scotia-based officers who patrol the Strait and carry out the boarding inspections while PEI officers are mostly on the wharves.
“This day they asked me how it was going and I said I’d just a soon they weren’t on my boat,” Mr MacNeill said, explaining his concerns about COVID.
The situation was discussed and they did come to an agreement as to how the boarding could be carried out safely.
“I put my crew in the cabin and we (Mr MacNeill and the two fisheries officers) all stayed six feet apart or more,” he said.
“Usually they have full access but this time they were happy with staying at the back of the boat with me passing my licenses, conditions and log book to them. They looked at them outside of the cabin as opposed to inside like they would do in a normal year.”
The officers also had full access to the catch.
Mr MacNeill said there really needs to be a policy put into place. Although there is a target to end the public health emergency the situation can change quickly.
“Going forward, situations like this need to be discussed regionally and with our provincial Public Health offices,” he added.
“Our Chief Public Health Officer is driving it into our heads we need to be careful.”
Mr MacNeill is the second PEI southside fisher to speak out about the process. Several weeks ago Murray Harbour fisher Jeff Bell echoed Mr MacNeill's concerns.
At the time a spokesperson from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) did not provide information on whether or not fisheries officers are required to adhere to border regulations, but did say there are strict COVID-19 policies in place. DFO also noted most COVID regulations are regulated provincially.
In a statement from Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness a spokesperson said the water is under federal jurisdiction.
“We cannot comment on the protocols/requirements in place for these operations. However, it can be confirmed that the province has worked with DFO to ensure DFO officers’ compliance with Nova Scotia’s Public Health Order while in Nova Scotia, and further that fishing vessels in Nova Scotia are exempt from the physical distancing and gathering limits set out in the Public Health Order.”
The PEI Chief Public Health Office did not respond to The Graphic by press time Monday.
