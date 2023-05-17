featured Fisherman catches second blue lobster in as many years May 17, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cameron King, the captain of Boughton Kings, recently found a colourful blue lobster in a trap. This is the second consecutive year the veteran Georgetown fisherman has landed a blue one. This is the second year in a row Cameron King has caught a blue lobster in one of his traps. Submitted photo The only other time was many years ago while fishing with his father. The odds of catching a blue lobster are about one in two million. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 4 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Sleep Concept Stewart & Beck Eugene's Linda's New to You Markan Stella's KW Liquidation Moments Floral Moth Lane Royal Pain Gaudet's Engine Repair Kings County Chrysler Fabrics Crafts n More Kings Co Construction Co-operators Proud's Bicycle Tignish Co-op Atlantic Safety Wear Beck’s Home & Heating The Boys Brudenell Tire Down East Auto Bulletin Latest News Thompson renews support for provincial land use plan Record-keeping shortfall in tracking doctor applicants Aging workforce to create need for new bus drivers Fisherman catches second blue lobster in as many years Eastern PEI businesses take centre stage P.E.I. agricultural sector confident of hitting targets for gas, carbon reductions Ramsay plays lead role in carbon reduction plan A label is just that Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMiller “shocked” to be let go as Stars head coachFamily physician blames inefficient EMR software for departureP.E. Island Leading World Producer of Oysters with Flavour, 1959Arrest made in hit and run that killed Bridgetown native2023 grad inspired by family role modelsSilo insanity is killing health careArthur (Allan) FordJohn "Cyril" BryentonNo excuse for low lobster pricesNurse Carley MacLean happy to accept local opportunities ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedGrandview resident frustrated with how insurance company handled damage claim (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.