BLUE WEB.jpg

Submitted photo

Cameron King, the captain of Boughton Kings, recently found a colourful blue lobster in a trap. This is the second consecutive year the veteran Georgetown fisherman has landed a blue one.

blue INSERT.jpg

This is the second year in a row Cameron King has caught a blue lobster in one of his traps. Submitted photo

The only other time was many years ago while fishing with his father. The odds of catching a blue lobster are about one in two million.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.