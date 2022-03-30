This week we celebrate the fisheries and the crucial role it plays in the Island economy.
The value of the fisheries exceeds $590 million in this small province which boasts a population somewhere in the neighbourhood of 160,000 residents.
The worth is evident in the fact harvesting and processing of fisheries and aquaculture products accounts for about 9,500 jobs.
Among those involved in the industry are skilled lobster and crab fishers, mussel farmers, oyster harvesters and all who earn a living from the water. (PEI produces more than 80 per cent of Canada’s mussels).
All Islanders benefit from a lucrative fishery. However, those engaged in it will be especially challenged this coming season with escalating fuel prices which influences the cost of bait, transport of product and other essentials.
In the past two pandemic years we have seen too many smaller businesses forced to permanently lock their doors. The situation was created by periodic lockdowns and mandates along with a measure of fear of mingling with others in public places.
But the people who make up the fisheries have a gargantuan investment in their trade and for the most part, aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.
The results of their dedication to their careers are easy to see. On your next visit to the grocery store check out the offerings of fish. There is cod, halibut, lobster in many forms, salmon and other species available.
All this is made possible by fishers, the men and women whose workplaces are often troubled by stiff winds, choppy waters and uncertain prices.
Not many people head to work each morning without knowing what they will be paid for their efforts. But fishermen do, season in and season out.
The public all too often envies fishers’ lifestyle and material possessions while turning a blind eye to the fact everyone profits from their investment and their success.
Fishers shop locally for groceries, vehicles, maintenance on their boats, fuel, bait and more. They also support community causes such as sports teams, benefits and a host of fundraisers.
We wish all fishers a successful and safe 2022 season.
