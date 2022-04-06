The recent spring herring and mackerel fishery closures won’t do much to help critically low stocks in Atlantic Canadian waters, according to fishers from more than one generation.
Last week DFO announced the closure of the spring herring fishery in the Southern Gulf and the closure of the Atlantic mackerel commercial and bait fisheries in Atlantic Canada and Quebec.
“I don’t see how shutting the bait fishery down is going to do anything at this point,” Jansen McKinnon said.
He has both a commercial and bait herring license, but is one of many who buy their bait and has for many years.
The Souris fisher already has most of his bait bought for the upcoming spring lobster season. It is frozen Japanese mackerel, which Mr Jansen says is trawler caught.
“Let’s put it this way, it has been 12 or 13 years since we’ve had bait nets out because it wasn’t worth our while,” Mr McKinnon said.
“But I still think the amount of bait we would take if there was fish around is not going to hurt the stocks.”
Though DFO says the herring stocks have been critically low for the past 20 years, Mr Jansen says the stocks have been in peril for a lot longer.
He points to decades of seiners being allowed to fish as the main reason for the herring’s disappearance.
“Seiners can grab in one tow what we would catch (collectively) in one season as an inshore bait fishery,” he added.
His father Justin agrees.
The elder McKinnon began fishing back in 1957 and has seen the gradual decline in the stocks first-hand.
He said fishers have been sounding the alarm bells since the 1980s when herring was being harvested for the roe in unfathomable numbers.
“The best way to say it is the inshore fishery has been mismanaged for years, not just in shutting down bait fishery,” Justin said.
In the early 2000s when seiners moved ever closer to shore in the waters around PEI, fishers once again voiced their concerns over stock depletion.
Justin was among the fishers in Souris protesting the huge loads of herring being unloaded from seiners at the government wharf.
It was a tense time on the wharf and it led to a groundbreaking conference in the spring of 2005.
It was organized by Women for Environmental Sustainability, a group of community members who supported fishers in their plea for seiners to back off.
Justin said the main take-away from that event was the revelation that the herring stock was never being properly managed by DFO.
And this closure points to the same problem.
He said carefully managed seasons like the lobster fishery is the only way to ensure everyone gets a share.
“The problem with that is all our fish around PEI migrate and we can only catch what is going by,” Justin said.
He said it puts fishers in a vulnerable situation.
“If they don’t allow us to catch a few here the guy in the next zone will get them,” he said.
A sure sign the seiners have over-fished, he said, lies in the fact that in the 1990s when the McKinnons fished together it wasn’t uncommon to catch a couple of pans of bait on their sail home from the lobster fishing grounds.
Retired fisher George MacLeod of Beach Point has witnessed stocks decline at Fisherman’s Bank, an historically lucrative fishing ground in the Northumberland Strait for south shore fishers.
He recalls the years of the roe harvesting and what he calls a waste of the resource.
In his opinion that was a huge waste of resources because once the roe was extracted the herring themselves were thrown away.
That points to, not the inshore fishery, but the seiner catches being the main culprit, he said.
“It is the big seiners that can take three or four hundred tonnes at a time and wipe out whole schools regardless of what size the fish are,” Mr MacLeod said.
In addition the closure will ultimately lead to a lack of fresh bait, which Mr MacLeod says is far superior for coaxing lobsters into the traps.
Over the years there have been experimental baits tried here and there. The most recently sourced bait is from a PEI business, Bait Masters. Their sausage-shaped bait logs are made from herring and mackerel, and mixed with other things. The company says they can make four pounds of bait with one pound of fish.
Mr MacLeod wonders if imitation bait will work as well.
“It might work, but it won’t be near as effective as fresh bait,” he said.
Back in Souris Jansen said, typically, he buys some fresh bait in the spring from western PEI fishers, a practice he will have to forgo this year.
The closure will also be just one more thing that will raise the price of bait.
“I was expecting the price to go up anyway,” Jansen said.
And that’s to do with the fact that most of the PEI bait is already being imported. He has no doubt even less local supply is sure to exacerbate the price.
The fisheries closure does not include food, social and ceremonial fisheries for First Nations communities. Nor does it include gaspereau, which is mainly sourced in New Brunswick.
The recreational mackerel fishery will remain open with the same daily limit of 20 fish per person.
