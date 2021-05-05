Local lobster fishers say they’re feeling much better going into the 2021 season than they did this time last year, when COVID-19 delayed the spring fishery opening by two weeks.
Naufrage fisherman Lucas Lesperance said this is a crucial year after quotas and low prices impacted the industry in 2020. He hopes Fisheries and Oceans will extend the season by a few days to make up for wind that postponed setting day last Friday.
“I hope we get the days we lose on the other end. After a year like (2020), this year really counts. We’re going to try to bounce back, hopefully.”
There are more than 1,200 lobster harvesters on the Island. Total exports were worth $229.7 million in 2020, down from $238.2 million the year before.
Mr Lesperance said he’s hearing a good price this season and a prosperous snow crab season, which typically reflects on the lobster price, so far appears to back that up.
The Standing Fish Price Setting Panel has set the price of snow crab at $7.60 per pound, effective April 26, which was the price recommended by the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union.
“I’ve never heard of crab being worth more than lobster, ever,” Mr Lesperance said. “We need a really big price. There’s no reason not to get paid more for lobsters than we are.”
Spirits are high compared to the doom and gloom that existed in 2020, he said.
“I think everyone’s a little more excited and a little more confident.”
Montague fisherman Billy Johnston echoes optimism for the coming season.
He said he’s also hearing around the wharf the price should be higher than last year.
It’s all gossip, he stressed, but word is the price for markets could be around $8 a pound.
A big reason for that would be an apparent lack of inventory left over from last year.
“They’re talking a big price and I suspect it’s because everyone thinks there’s no lobster in storage, or very little.”
For the same reason, he doesn’t expect to see quotas this season.
“I can’t imagine why there would ever be,” he said. “Last year was an anomaly that, knock on wood, we’ll never see again.”
The 2021 delayed setting day was disappointing.
“Nobody wants to go when it’s not safe. You won’t find too many people saying otherwise.”
Ian MacPherson, Executive Director of the PEI Fishermen’s Association, said the delay can be frustrating after months of preparation, but he doesn’t expect it will make a big impact.
“We hope catches are good and we can contribute our fair share to the economy,” Mr MacPherson said. “We’re wishing everyone a safe and prosperous season and even though we’ve got a few days’ delay, we know there’s a lot of Islanders waiting for their spring feed of lobster. Hopefully we can accommodate them early next week.”
Equitable returns for lobster fishers are important, he said. Operating costs such as the price of bait have escalated for several years. Better fish prices over the last few years have allowed fishers to upgrade their boats or buy new ones.
Meanwhile, the availability of temporary foreign workers should not be an issue this year, according to Jerry Gavin, Executive Director of the PEI Seafood Processors Association. The workers have arrived in the province and most if not all have finished their quarantine.
Mr Gavin doesn’t anticipate issues with exporting lobster to New Brunswick or Nova Scotia either. He said about a third of the Island harvest is trucked to those provinces, mostly New Brunswick.
Current regulations require truckers making multiple trips per week to have a negative test at least every five days. Rapid testing is available in Borden with results back within two hours.
“It’s a bit more cumbersome and onerous, but at the end of the day it’s about keeping people safe,” Mr Gavin said.
