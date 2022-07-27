Three Rivers

With municipal elections looming in November, at least four councillors for Three Rivers say they won’t run again and a fifth is leaning heavily in the same direction.

Councillors Paul Morrison, Jane King, Larry Creed and Gerard Holland have ruled out another run, while Councillor Cameron MacLean says he’s 90 per cent sure he won’t re-offer either.

Paul Morrison ws 2022

Paul Morrison - Ward 9
larrycreedws2022 (2.2 x 2.9 in)

Larry Creed - Ward 10
Jane King

Jane King - Ward 1
Gerard Holland

Gerard Holland - Ward 3
Cameron MacLean

Cameron MacLean - Ward 5

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.