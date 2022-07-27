With municipal elections looming in November, at least four councillors for Three Rivers say they won’t run again and a fifth is leaning heavily in the same direction.
Councillors Paul Morrison, Jane King, Larry Creed and Gerard Holland have ruled out another run, while Councillor Cameron MacLean says he’s 90 per cent sure he won’t re-offer either.
The council will shrink in size from 12 representatives to eight for the next term, with election day on November 7.
Two of the councillors who won’t run again were elected in byelections and served part of a term. Coun Morrison came on board in September 2020 and Coun Creed was elected in February 2021.
Coun Morrison, who represents the rural Launching, St Georges and Cardigan North areas, told The Graphic the council experience simply hasn’t been what he expected.
One bone of contention for him is the new system which will split Three Rivers into four wards of two councillors each. The map will create two very large rural wards, one including the areas he represents.
“I’m afraid we’re going to lose the rural voice,” he said. “I voted against that.”
He said there were “a couple of other things” he disagreed with or didn’t like but declined to go into details.
The school bus driver said he still isn’t in favour of amalgamation, and hears the same thing from many area residents.
“But it’s here to stay, so we’ve got to try to make the best of it. Hopefully strong people will get in and make it work.”
Coun Creed’s upcoming exit from council is due to work commitments, and he plans to run again in 2026 after retiring. The equipment supervisor will be working in Alberta this coming winter and possibly most of 2023.
“I would not feel like I was effectively representing my ward,” the Montague councillor said.
Among his highlights, he lists serving on the Montague water and sewer committee, which will oversee a major utility expansion through Brudenell to MacDonald Road, and sitting on the town’s economic development committee. He said that group has been making “great progress” on revitalizing the Pooles Corner business park.
“I am grateful to have served with a very committed group of councillors who, in my opinion, did an excellent job of making sure the voices of their constituents were heard and understood at the council table,” Mr Creed said.
Ms King, meanwhile, previously served as a Valleyfield councillor and mayor for 25 years and represented the Gaspereaux, Sturgeon and Panmure Island areas of Three Rivers as Ward 1 councillor.
She has served as chair of the planning board, overseeing the exhaustive process of creating and reviewing the town’s new official plan and development bylaw.
“I’m very pleased we got that completed,” she said. “I learned a lot. It was an interesting time.”
She said she enjoyed her time on council and could remain involved as a volunteer, but feels she has served long enough.
Meanwhile Mr Holland, Ward 3 councillor for Lower Montague, also said he’s served his term and it’s time to move on.
“Going into amalgamation was quite a challenge. There was probably more work attached to it than there would be in a normal term, so I think it’s time to move on and let someone else do the governing.”
He said one of his highlights on council was spearheading an initiative to create an economic development committee, which is still ongoing in the form of a partnership with Active Communities Development Inc.
Coun MacLean of Ward 5, who previously served three terms on Brudenell council, also said the amount of work involved has him likely not re-offering. There were a lot of meetings compared to the typical one meeting per month he attended in Brudenell.
He said he might mull over his decision a little more but it’s pretty close to being final.
“I think we got along well as a council and I enjoyed being on it, but it’s probably time for new blood to move in. Hopefully they’ll be as productive as a smaller group.”
Meanwhile Councillor Alan Munro, who represents the Valleyfield, Kilmuir and Brooklyn areas in Ward 2, said he hasn’t made up his mind yet on running again.
“I’m still 50/50 at this point. I do enjoy representing the rural area and formerly unincorporated areas,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston and Ward 4’s Hannah Martens are the only councillors yet to publicly confirm they will run again, although The Graphic has not yet spoken to all councillors to confirm their plans. Ms Johnston has not finalized whether she will run for mayor or council.
Coun Martens was elected to serve the Victoria Cross and Lyndale areas in a byelection last October. She had planned to run in the 2022 election anyway, but when the seat opened up she embarked on an early run.
She said she’s enjoyed every aspect of the job so far and has always answered residents when they have a question. Changes to a problematic five-way intersection in Victoria Cross are one of her top priorities.
