Austin Walker (#14) of Gaspereaux, seen here with the Mount Academy Saints. Photo by Paul M McLeod Photography

Five hockey players will represent eastern PEI when the Island hosts the Canada Games later this month. Three made the men’s team and two were named to the women’s team.

Austin Walker of Montague, Carson MacKenzie of St Peter’s, Drew MacDonald of Peakes, Renee Chapman of Little Harbour and Emily Gardiner of Mount Stewart will play in front of their families in venues from Charlottetown to Tignish.

renee chapman.jpg

Renee Chapman of Little Harbour is the Eastern Stars' captain this season. Submitted photo
emily gardiner2.jpg

Emily Gardiner of Mount Stewart holds the Atlantic female U15 AAA trophy in the spring of 2022. Submitted photo
carson2.jpg

Carson MacKenzie of St Peter’s is in his first season with the Charlottetown Knights. Submitted photo
drew macdonald1.jpg

Drew MacDonald of Peakes is splitting the season between the Kings County Kings and Charlottetown Knights. Submitted photo

