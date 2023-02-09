Five hockey players will represent eastern PEI when the Island hosts the Canada Games later this month. Three made the men’s team and two were named to the women’s team.
Austin Walker of Montague, Carson MacKenzie of St Peter’s, Drew MacDonald of Peakes, Renee Chapman of Little Harbour and Emily Gardiner of Mount Stewart will play in front of their families in venues from Charlottetown to Tignish.
Chapman and Gardiner are teammates on the Eastern Stars U18 AAA team playing its first season in the Maritime Major Female Hockey League.
Chapman, 16, is the team’s captain and second-highest scorer with 10 goals and 20 points through 21 games heading into last weekend’s home-and-home set against the Western Wind.
“I think it’s huge,” she said. “It’s awesome that we’re here representing PEI and for all the girls, it’s like the next big step in our hockey careers.”
She is excited to play before a home crowd, particularly because they often don’t draw as many spectators as the male teams, she said.
Chapman said Team PEI has a special group of girls and she hopes their chemistry pays off once the Games arrive. She called herself a team-first player.
Having played hockey since she was four or five, she enjoys the environment of teammates pushing each other to get better.
“You fall in love with the game and you can’t really leave.”
Gardiner, meanwhile, is the Stars’ third-leading scorer with nine goals and 16 points through her first 20 games. The 15-year-old has wanted to play in the Canada Games since she was little.
“I think it’s a really cool experience to be part of this,” she said, especially to know “all your friends and family are watching and supporting you.”
Although none of the players selected know much about the role they will have on their teams, Gardiner said she played a big part with the same group of players at the Atlantic Challenge Cup last fall.
She described herself as “very focused and determined” and a hard worker.
“I love the opportunities it (brings), the friendships you make, the people you meet. I really enjoy the competitive aspect of the game.”
The women’s hockey tournament runs from February 27 to March 5. PEI plays Yukon on February 27, Northwest Territories the next day and Newfoundland on March 1, all in Summerside.
Meanwhile, Walker led the PEI U15 AAA male league in scoring last season with the Eastern Express. This year with the Mount Academy Saints he has four goals and 13 points in 17 games across two leagues.
The 15-year-old is looking forward to wearing the PEI colours on the national stage, and playing against some big names of the future.
“Only a few people get to do it,” he said. “It’s definitely an experience I’ll always remember.”
Walker said he looks to bring some leadership to the team and play as hard as he can. In terms of expectations, he said making it out of their division would be a big deal for PEI.
He has learned a lot in his first season at the Mount and seen “a lot of growth and improvement” in his game.
The sacrifices of his parents since picking up the game as a youngster have helped him get to this stage, he said.
“I kind of fell in love with the game. I love the hard work it puts you through. There’s so much you can learn, too. You never know everything.”
Now that the Games are so close, the nerves and anticipation are starting to ratchet up, he added.
For MacKenzie, 16, the waiting is also the hardest part.
“I think it’s a pretty special opportunity,” he said. “It’ll be pretty nice, playing in front of (people from) my hometown.”
He’s posted two goals and six points through 27 games in his first season at the U18 level, with the AAA Charlottetown Knights.
“I’m pretty fast on my feet and get into the dirty areas,” he said.
MacKenzie’s season is going well, with the Knights in first place in the New Brunswick-PEI league and winning the Monctonian tournament in November.
He first got on skates when he was 2 1/2 and said hockey is a way to take his mind off other things.
Meanwhile, MacDonald has been splitting the season between two teams.
The 16-year-old has two goals and 14 points through 21 games with the U18 AAA Kings County Kings and has also gotten into seven games with the Knights as an affiliated player.
He is the only defenceman of the five players from eastern PEI, with the others all being forwards. He said he’s defensively strong and a pass-first player who can move the puck.
“It’s a pretty big deal representing our province in front of everyone for the Canada Games,” he said. “You look up and you know a bunch of people in the standings cheering you on.”
In the early going his career was boosted by his dad building an outdoor rink every winter, so he was on skates pretty much as soon as he could walk.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work. Early mornings. My parents gave up a lot of time to drive me to the rink and everywhere I needed to be.”
