A community group looking to take ownership of Shipwreck Point Lighthouse is frustrated with the lack of communication with the federal government.
“We aren’t really asking for anything more than the keys to the front door,” Nathan Paton, chair of the group, said.
Back in 2015 the group, Friends of Shipwreck Point, submitted an application to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to take possession of the property but they haven’t received a reply.
However, recently DFO did respond to questions from The Graphic.
According to a spokesperson, the department has received the application and is working to divest the site.
“Due diligence steps for the divestiture of this property, which can include environmental assessments, Indigenous consultations, surveying, remediation, and repairs are underway,” the spokesperson said.
“No decision has been made yet.”
The Friends of Shipwreck Point, which has a steady revenue stream from the Hermanville Wind farm, has funding in place to open an interpretive centre on the lighthouse property. They have also made several improvements to the area surrounding the harbour and beach in anticipation of obtaining the property.
The Harbour Authority building, as well as a retail space beside it were built to replicate a rocket house that once stood on the property.
A designated parking area for the beach has been set up and most recently a boardwalk leading to the lighthouse was built.
Mr Paton said many visitors are disappointed when they realize there is no access to the lighthouse or formal way to hear the history of the area.
“There is a lot to be said for the history,” Mr Paton said.
Facts such as the area being settled 300 years ago by passengers who were shipwrecked on the very same spot and some descendants still reside in the area. Other information such as the history of the first lighthouse that was built (1913) and when the replacement light was built (1967) and installed and the name Naufrage, which is French for shipwreck.
“All those little things get missed because we don’t have that interpretive centre where people can come and learn about them,” Mr Paton said.
While the summer of 2020 wasn’t a big tourism year due to the pandemic, Mr Paton said that makes the next few years all the more important for communities to be prepared to offer events and activities.
“I wish the government was more open and willing to work with us,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.